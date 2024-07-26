Five Best Remaining Free Agents in the 2024 NBA Offseason

With the top NBA free agents in 2024 already finding new homes, not many prominent names are still up for grabs. However, that doesn’t mean that teams still can’t find plenty of value with the players that haven’t been signed to a new contract yet.
The best NBA free agents still available
Of course, the chances of finding a star this deep into free agency are quite slim or pretty close to zero. But it takes a lot to win an NBA championship, and there are still more than enough role players who could end up being an X-factor for multiple teams.
With that in mind, we’re going to take a dive into the free-agency pool and take a look at the best five players still available in NBA free agency.
5. Luke Kennard
Our list of the top NBA free agents in 2024 gets rolling with Luke Kennard. Despite not being a star, he’s made more than enough money in his career, so it’s safe to assume that he would be more than willing to settle for a lot less in order to play for a contender.
Kennard is a reliable three-point shooter, and those are always valuable in today’s game. More than that, he plays within his role, and he has embraced roles as a starter or coming off the bench. He can make plays for others, and he’s not the absolute worst defender there.
4. Talen Horton-Tucker
For years, Los Angeles Lakers fans expected Talen Horton-Tucker to break out. He played very well in limited minutes and looked poised to become a star. That wasn’t the case, and he fell out of the rotation with the Utah Jazz as well, which was disappointing.
Then again, he’s talented enough to be worth a flier here. He’s still young, and he’s had some nice scoring performances. While not a three-point shooter, he has also shown an ability to run the point if needed, and he shouldn’t be the most expensive player out there.
3. Precious Achiuwa
The New York Knicks were perhaps the biggest winners among the winners & losers of the offseason, but it also came at a price. They don’t have enough money to bring Precious Achiuwa back, and the fact that he continues to be a free agent this deep into the offseason is somewhat surprising.
Granted Achiuwa doesn’t have great hands, and he’s not the most prominent defender, but he could provide a huge boost of energy off the bench. He brings similar things to the table as Bobby Portis minus the shooting, and he’s always given his teams some positive minutes in the second unit.
2. Tyus Jones
Tyus Jones might be one of the most underrated players in the entire NBA. He’s got some of the traits you would love to see in any point guard, which is that he rarely turns the ball over and he knows how to get the ball to his teammates in efficient spots.
Jones has proven to be more than capable of running an offense as a starter, but he’s better suited to come off the bench. While not a plus-defender, he’s not much of a liability, either. He’s got the upside to be a Sixth Man of the Year candidate in the right environment.
1. Markelle Fultz
Last, but not least, Markelle Fultz rounds out our list of the best players in NBA free agency right now. It’s safe to say that he’s never going to live up to the hype and that he went through one of the most bizarre cases in NBA history by literally forgetting how to shoot.
Even so, he reinvented himself with the Orlando Magic, finding multiple ways to score. He’s a savvy facilitator who can play on and off the ball and start or play with the second unit. At the right price, he might end up being a steal for a contender.