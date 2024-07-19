Five Bold Predictions for 2024 NFL Preseason

The start of the NFL regular season might be a long way off, but it’s not too soon to make 2024 NFL preseason predictions.
While the NFL preseason schedule is a little shorter than it was a few years ago, there is still a lot going on. There are contract disputes, position battles, and other forms of drama, not to mention storylines that nobody could have seen coming.
Bold Predictions for NFL Preseason in 2024
Naturally, we have our own thoughts about what will transpire during the preseason. Who are the players to watch in preseason? What players will be making headlines? How will key position battles shake out? We tried to cover it all and let our imaginations run just a little wild while coming up with some bold 2024 NFL preseason predictions.
Aaron Rodgers Gets Hurt
Wouldn’t it be crazy for Aaron Rodgers to get hurt in the preseason after missing almost all of last season with an injury? But it shouldn’t be that far-fetched; after all, the guy is 40.
Plus, good things don’t typically happen to the Jets.
Obviously, the Jets will try to limit the reps Rodgers takes during preseason games to prevent injury. But he also needs to get some time during the preseason to help shake off some of the rust after missing last season. That is going to make Rodgers vulnerable to a preseason injury that could derail New York’s hopes in 2024.
49ers Trade Brandon Aiyuk
With all due respect, Brandon Aiyuk hasn’t exactly had a career that puts him among the greatest wide receivers of all time. But he certainly thinks that he’s worth a lot and appears willing to hold out during the preseason to get a new contract.
If that doesn’t happen, the 49ers could end up trading him during the preseason. There are already plenty of rumors and proposed trades flying around the league, so there will be suitors for Aiyuk who will trade for him and give him a lucrative contract. Obviously, the 49ers are hoping to work something out because Aiyuk is important to their hopes in 2024. But it’s not hard to envision a scenario in which he gets traded before the season.
Justin Fields Outplays Russell Wilson
We’re not even sure that the Steelers have an open competition. All signs point to Russell Wilson being the starter and Justin Fields being the backup. However, it’s not hard to envision Fields being the better preseason.
Wilson is with his fourth team in three years, doesn’t have a lot to prove, and hasn’t been that good in recent years. Fields, on the other hand, is still developing and is in a far better situation than he was in Chicago. We foresee a strong preseason from Fields, although whether that’ll be enough to make him Pittsburgh’s Week 1 starter is another question.
Michael Penix Gives the Falcons Something to Think About
Frankly, it would just be fitting to see Michael Penix have an amazing preseason. The Falcons gave that gigantic contract to Kirk Cousins and then made the controversial decision to draft Penix, believing Cousins was the present and Penix the future.
But if Penix performs well during the preseason, the Falcons might actually have a quarterback controversy on their hands sooner than they think. That would put Atlanta in the spotlight for all of the wrong reasons.
New Kickoff Rules Fall Flat
One of the storylines to watch during the preseason is how teams will adapt to the new kickoff rules. But is the new rule going to matter? Do teams even want to experiment or will they just let their kickers boot the ball through the back of the end zone?
In the end, look for a lot of the fanfare and attention surrounding the new kickoff rules to be for naught. Teams might try kicking it short once or twice, but by the end of the preseason, most teams will just take the touchback.