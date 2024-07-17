Five Under-the-Radar Relievers Available at the Trade Deadline

The identity of most of the relievers available at the trade deadline in 2024 isn’t a secret. There are several teams that are obvious sellers and will be trying to unload bullpen arms at the deadline.
After all, every team in contention will be looking for bullpen help, some more than others.
But what about the relief pitchers who are off the radar and not among the top trade candidates everybody thinks will be traded?
Five Surprise Relievers Who Could Be Traded
Keep in mind that there are always surprises at the deadline. Some teams might pivot to become sellers at the last minute while others might receive an offer too good to turn down.
Let’s look beyond the obvious relievers available at the trade deadline in 2024 and pick out some quality relief pitchers who could be involved in a surprise trade.
David Robertson
It might be a little hard to believe, but the reigning champion Rangers look closer to sellers than buyers right now. That puts a reliever like David Robertson potentially on the trading block.
With a $7 million mutual option for next season, the Rangers could keep Robertson with an eye toward 2025. But that option could also increase his value on the trade market. The 39-year-old is still proving to be a capable late-game reliever with an ERA under 3.00.
He also comes with postseason experience and has been a closer. Robertson is a great locker-room presence, so teams will surely be asking about him if the Rangers end up being sellers at the deadline.
David Bednar
Before the season, David Bednar was expected to be among the best relief pitchers this year. Things haven’t quite worked out that way with an ERA over 5.00 and a stint on the IL. But his track record over the last three seasons speaks for itself, so he still has value if the Pirates made him available in a trade.
Pittsburgh is technically within striking distance of a Wild Card spot but is probably not yet ready. While Bednar still has two years of arbitration left, he’s going to become expensive for a small-market club, especially for a relief pitcher. If the Pirates get the right offer, they might consider trading him.
Tyler Rogers
The Giants aren’t exactly looking like a serious playoff contender these days. That will give them the opportunity to consider offers for players like Tyler Rogers. While not a bonafide closer, Rogers has been one of the most consistent late-game relievers in baseball over the last several years.
He still has one more year of arbitration, which means he wouldn’t be a rental player, increasing his value on the trade market. Given the state of San Francisco’s roster, some rebuilding might be necessary, so if trading Rogers can give them a quality prospect in return, he’s someone who could be moved before the deadline.
Hector Neris
The Cubs made a push before the all-star break, although Chicago is more likely to be a seller at the deadline. Hector Neris has been good, but he certainly hasn’t come close to matching the 1.71 ERA he had in Houston last year.
That means he’s probably not worth a $9 million club option for 2025. Therefore, he’s going to be a free agent this winter, meaning the Cubs would be wise to trade him if they aren’t in a more favorable position by the deadline. Again, he’s not the dominant force he was a year ago, but he’s saved over a dozen games for the Cubs and would be a good addition to any bullpen on a contending team.
Chad Green
The Blue Jays are paying Green $10.5 million this year, and they’re scheduled to pay him the same next year. That’s not exactly sensible for a last-place team that has some big decisions to make in the near future. It’s possible we see a big fire sale from Toronto this summer, which will surely result in Green being traded despite being one of the team’s bright spots this year.
The caveat is that the Blue Jays may have to cover some of his salary because it’s a hefty sum. However, Green has pitched great this year and has playoff experience, so he could end up being one of the best relief pitchers to be traded this summer.