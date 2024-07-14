Five Greatest Defensive Coordinators in NFL History

There are always debates about the best NFL coaches, but what about the greatest defensive coordinators of all time? After all, most successful coaches have great coordinators.
Also, a lot of great defensive coordinators go on to become head coaches. Yet, we sometimes overlook the best defensive coordinators or the things great head coaches accomplished while still working as a DC.
Ranking the 5 Best Defensive Coordinators in NFL History
Who are the best DCs in NFL history? It’s not the easiest thing to determine because some top-notch defensive coordinators don’t always stay coordinators for long.
Other times, coordinators are made to look good because they work with some of the best defensive players of all time. Nevertheless, we did the hard work of looking back at NFL history, and based solely on what they accomplished as coordinators, came up with a list of the five greatest defensive coordinators of all time.
5. Tom Landry
Before becoming the legendary coach of the Cowboys, Tom Landry spent six seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Giants. He did enough in those six years to be considered among the top coordinators ever. Between 1956 and 1959, the Giants reached the NFL championship three times and were a defensive juggernaut year after year.
Landry also helped to develop the 4-3 formation into the most fundamental type of defense in NFL history, showcasing just how important a figure Landry was to NFL defenses.
4. Buddy Ryan
Eventually, Buddy Ryan became the father of two long-time NFL defensive coordinators. In that role, he was far better than both of his sons. His best work was done between 1978 and 1985 when he was the defensive coordinator with the Bears and is credited with the creation of the 46 defense.
During that time, Ryan coached some of the greatest defenses in league history, most notably the 1985 Bears, who led the league in almost every category. Based on that team alone, Ryan belongs among the best coordinators of all time.
3. Steve Spagnuolo
Say what you will about Steve Spagnuolo’s 11-41 record as a head coach, but he’s surely an all-time great among defensive coordinators. He’s won four Super Bowls and counting as a coordinator.
Granted, Patrick Mahomes played a big role in three of those, but Spagnuolo’s defense surely played in a big role in Kansas City’s two Super Bowl wins over the 49ers.
It was also Spagnuolo’s defense that held the previously unbeaten Patriots to just 14 points in Super Bowl XLII thanks to five sacks on Tom Brady. That game, among his other accomplishments, makes Spagnuolo an elite defensive coordinator despite his failings as a head coach.
2. Bill Belichick
Long before he led New England’s dynasty, Bill Belichick was an outstanding defensive coordinator. That shouldn’t be surprising because Belichick frequently came up with great defensive game plans with the Patriots, which is why many consider him the best defensive coach of all time.
Before his first head coaching job, Belichick spent six seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Giants. In those six seasons, Belichick helped the Giants reach the playoffs six times and win two Super Bowls. During that first Super Bowl campaign, the Giants conceded just 23 total points in three playoff games.
A few years later, the Giants allowed 10 points or less eight times during the regular season and just 35 total points across three playoff games. In fact, Belichick’s game plan for the Super Bowl XXV win over the favored Bills was put in the Hall of Fame, which speaks volumes about the type of coordinator he was before becoming a head coach.
1. Dick LeBeau
Few people have contributed more to the game of football than Dick LeBeau, spending nearly six decades in the NFL. That includes nearly 30 seasons as a defensive coordinator with multiple teams.
He’s one of the great innovators of the game, coming up with the zone blitz, among many other defensive wrinkles. LeBeau’s best years as a defensive coordinator came with the Steelers across multiple stints, helping Pittsburgh win two Super Bowls. Based on his contributions to the game and the amount of time he spent in the role, we have to list LeBeau as the greatest defensive coordinator in NFL history.