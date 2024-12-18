Valančiūnas Could Be Key In Challenging Trade Market

Washington Wizards center Jonas Valančiūnas is destined be one of the most sought-after players ahead of the NBA trade deadline. It’s a matter of time until the Valančiūnas trade market meaningfully heats up.
Most contenders are crippled by the CBA. The Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and various others are hard capped at either the first or second apron.
Second apron teams face further restrictions with aggregating player salaries in trades and receiving more money back than they sent out. It’s easy to get excited about potential deals for Jimmy Butler, Zach LaVine, and other stars, but such packages are almost impossible to construct under this CBA.
Mid-tier players like Valančiūnas are more likely to be on the move.
Currently playing for a Wizards team deep in a rebuild, Valančiūnas has embraced a leadership role. He’s only started six games so far this season and is averaging the fewest minutes of his career.
Speaking to RG, Valančiūnas spoke about what has made him an impactful NBA player for over a decade.
“For me, it’s about being consistent and present, taking care of my body, and doing the little things. That’s what has kept me here.”
Unbothered about coming off the bench, the former Toronto Raptor spoke highly of second overall pick Alexandre Sarr.
“Every time he steps on the court, he gains experience.
“Right now, experience is key for him—every minute he plays will help him grow. He’s working hard, and the sky’s the limit for him.”
Potential Trades
The Wizards aren’t in a rush to move their bruising center. Valančiūnas is a big body capable of going up against the league’s premier big men. His locker room presence has already proven invaluable on a young roster, featuring Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George, Carlton Carrington, and former lottery pick Johnny Davis.
The Los Angeles Lakers have repeatedly been mentioned as suitors for Valančiūnas. Gabe Vincent could be used as matching salary, but the Wiz would surely want at least one second-round pick in return. Would the Lakers’ 2025 second rounder be enough to get a deal done?
Jusuf Nurkić’s struggles would make the Phoenix Suns a good fit. Phoenix has very limited assets to tempt Washington take Nurkić’s contract, though.
Could the Sacramento Kings work out a deal with Trey Lyles? Any other configuration is tricky for an over-the-apron team. Valančiūnas would definitely be a useful piece off the bench for the Kings, but their record needs to improve before they make win-now moves.
Valančiūnas isn’t the most glamorous trade candidate. His size and old-school scoring could be valuable to the right team, however, and the restrictions placed on so many franchises mean he could be one of the most significant pieces on the move.