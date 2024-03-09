It’s not so easy to know about what goes down in the G-League, but some of the best G-League players ever have also gone on to become very serviceable NBA players. Some have even become All-Stars and have signed very lucrative deals.
We’ve also seen some of the best G-League players ever stay in the G-League for most of their careers. For whatever reason, their game has never translated to the NBA, perhaps because of the system or the role coaches ask of them when they get called up.
With that in mind, we’re going to let you know about the top 10 best G-League players ever, either because of their time in the G-League or for what they were able to accomplish later.
Andre Ingram
Andre Ingram is a bit of a cult hero. Considered to be one of the best NBA G League players of all-time, he spent 11 years in the G-League before finally getting a chance to suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers. And while his tenure there was mostly a product of the team’s terrible season, it was still memorable.
The craziest part about Ingram’s story is the fact that he actually used to tutor kids in math to complement his not-so-impressive G-League salary. He was a great sharpshooter, crowning himself as a two-time NBA G-League three-point contest champion.
Shaun Livingston
Shaun Livingston was supposed to become a superstar. He made it to the NBA straight out of high school, but he wasn’t put in the best position to succeed. Then, he suffered one of the most gruesome injuries in NBA history, up to the point where he almost lost his leg.
He played for the Tulsa 66ers briefly and bounced around the league before getting another chance with the Brooklyn Nets. Then, he signed with the Golden State Warriors and was instrumental in three NBA championships.
Seth Curry
Seth Curry didn’t find things easier just because of his last name. Following his successful stint with the Duke Blue Devils, he had to make a name for himself and prove that he was way more than just Stephen Curry‘s brother and Dell Curry‘s son.
That included multiple stints in the G-League, playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors, and Erie Bayhawks before finding his spot in the league. He’s now one of the best three-point shooters in the game and a sought-after role player.
Hassan Whiteside
Hassan Whiteside was yet another example of Heat Culture. He was overlooked and underrated, then coach Erik Spoelstra turned him into a serviceable starter, who was constantly being among the league’s leaders in blocks. Whiteside had to grind his way up the ladder, though.
He played for the Reno Big Horns, Sioux Falls Skyforce, Rio Grande Valley Vipers, and Iowa Energy, as well as overseas, before getting another shot at NBA basketball in South Florida.
Chris Andersen
Chris Andersen‘s NBA career was full of ebbs and flows and ups and downs. He was often counted out because of his untamable character and larger-than-life personality, as well as some issues off the court. He played for the Fayetteville Patriots and became the first-ever G-League call up by the Denver Nuggets.
Later on, he became an instrumental part of an NBA championship for the Miami Heat, bringing unmatched energy.
Gerald Green
Gerald Green wasn’t the most successful NBA player, but his electric dunks will always be remembered, and he was a serviceable veteran scorer for multiple teams, such as the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, and Miami Heat.
Notably, he had multiple G-League stints throughout the course of his career.
Fred VanVleet
Fred VanVleet could go down as one of the best undrafted NBA players once it’s all said and done, or at least as one of the highest-earning undrafted players.
He shined with the Raptors 905 before getting the nod with the Toronto Raptors, and he helped them win their only ring in franchise history. Now, he’s the starting point guard for the Houston Rockets.
Pascal Siakam
Pascal Siakam is, without a doubt, one of the top G League players of all time. Like VanVleet, he was a part of Nick Nurse’s championship team with the Toronto Raptors. That wasn’t much of a surprise, as he had already shined in the G-League as a champion and Finals MVP.
Now, he’s established himself as one of the best two-way fours in the game, dominating with the Indiana Pacers.
Khris Middleton
Earlier in his career, Khris Middleton was far from the All-Star-caliber guard/forward he is nowadays. The upside was most definitely there, but he had struggled to find his footing and his role, and the Detroit Pistons saw him mostly as an afterthought.
He spent some time with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants and eventually Detroit traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks, where he emerged and became the second-best player on an NBA-championship team.
Danny Green
Danny Green must be considered the greatest among the greatest G League call ups, just because of his salary. He joined the Cleveland Cavaliers and didn’t find much playing time as a streaky shooter.
Then, he mastered his craft as the ultimate 3-and-D role player with the Erie Bayhawks, Austin Toros, and Reno Bighorns. He wound up winning three NBA championships with three different teams (San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, and Los Angeles Lakers).