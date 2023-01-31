Well, it’s that time of the year again, Cam Reddish trade rumors 2023 are up and running again after he was sent to to Tom Thibodeau’s dog house, even though he played decently when given a chance.
So, what teams should try and make a run at the former lottery pick? Let’s break it down.
5. Swap Reddish for Grayson Allen
According to the latest Knicks trade deadline news, there has actually been some traction regarding a potential deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. Apparently, the Knicks are targeting streaky scorer Grayson Allen, and would gladly absorb Serge Ibaka‘s contract to facilitate things.
The Bucks would also willingly send a future second-round pick to the Big Apple to land Reddish, who could provide a much-needed offensive spark off their bench, and would be a better long-time fit for Mike Budenholzer’s team.
The Bucks’ system could be just what he needs to become more efficient and take better shots.
4. Pistons add to young core
The Detroit Pistons perhaps make the most sense among all of the potential Reddish trade fits. They’re a young, rebuilding team looking to get as many talented prospects as they can, and Reddish fits their roster as a gifted athlete with intriguing potential.
The Pistons would get another top-10 pick alongside Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Marvin Bagley III, and whoever they get in this year’s Draft, and it would most likely only cost them Hamidou Diallo‘s expiring contract and a couple of second-round picks. Reddish would finally have a place to flourish without pressure or any rush to compete.
3. Reddish for PatBev
The Los Angeles Lakers have kept tabs on Cam Reddish since he arrived in the Big Apple, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them targeting him again this season. Also, a deal with them could actually benefit the New York Knicks, all things considered.
The Lakers would send Patrick Beverley and Damian Jones their way, with PatBev bringing a much-needed defensive presence to their backcourt.
The Knicks would hate to lose Isaiah Hartenstein as a part of the deal, but they’d also get some second-round picks in return. This deal would set the Knicks up for more financial flexibility while giving them a young player for the future.
2. Knicks make win-now move with VanVleet
The Toronto Raptors are likely going through a fire sale ahead of this trade deadline, so the New York Knicks could make the most of the chance to deal with their divisional rivals to get one of the best players available at the deadline: Fred VanVleet.
VanVleet would be a perfect complement next to Jalen Brunson in the backcourt and would make their offense and defense instantly better. Still, he’d cost them at least one first-round pick — maybe two — as well as Reddish, Immanuel Quickley, and Evan Fournier. The Knicks would finally get rid of Fournier, and the Raptors would land some draft capital in return for their star.
1. Flipped to Dallas with D-Rose
And last but not least, we close out our list of Cam Reddish trade rumors in 2023 with a dark horse to make a big move: The Dallas Mavericks, a team in desperate need of finding someone to take some offensive pressure off Luka Doncic‘s shoulders before his frustration grows and he decides to leave.
Reddish fits Doncic’s timeline, and a potential move to the Mavericks would also help them by acquiring veteran star Derrick Rose, who’d be a major improvement to their second unit as their floor general.
The Mavs would also get their wish of getting rid of Tim Hardaway Jr., who’d come back to Madison Square Garden to provide his well-known three-point shooting and streaky scoring. Also, the Mavs would send a second-round pick to get the deal done.