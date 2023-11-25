Everybody expected to talk about Zach LaVine trade rumors in 2023. The Chicago Bulls looked like a team on the verge of a rebuild, and LaVine had already been tangled up with a move away from the Windy City multiple times in the past couple of years.
He’s entering the second year of a five-year deal, and he’s about to make over $43 million a season, which might be a lot for a second or third-scoring option. Even so, multiple teams could benefit from his shooting, athleticism, and occasional playmaking.
NBA Rumors: 5 potential destinations for Zach LaVine
LaVine and the Bulls don’t seem to be seeing eye to eye right now. He’s had several run-ins with coach Billy Donovan, and it just feels like he’s given up on them already. It would be hard to blame him, though, as they haven’t been good in quite a while.
Needless to say, giving up on LaVine would pretty much mean the Bulls are ready to rebuild, so the likes of DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Williams, Coby White, and even Alex Caruso could also be up for grabs. But if that’s the case, who could make a run at LaVine? Let’s break it down.
Sixers
The Philadelphia 76ers just lost one of the greatest shooting guards in NBA history. Fortunately for them, he was way past his prime and brought more trouble than peace to the locker room. Also, trading James Harden gave Daryl Morey plenty of assets and financial flexibility to make a move.
The Sixers have looked great under Nick Nurse, and their new-look offense has been unselfish and efficient. Still, they’re not on the same tier as, say, the Boston Celtics, so they could benefit from adding another 25+ PPG to their two-headed monster.
The Sixers could reportedly get LaVine for Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Jaden Springer and two first-round picks. Of course, that only works if the Bulls are able to find trade suitors for those veterans and have an interest in the high-energy Springer.
Lakers
For years, people and analysts have speculated about a potential LaVine trade to Lakers, and rightfully so. The ties are obvious, as he shares agents with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, being represented by Rich Paul and Klutch Sports. Also, he attended college at UCLA.
The Lakers haven’t gotten to the start of the season they hoped for, and their role players aren’t as good as they thought they were. The Bulls might not be tempted to get their scraps, but if they want to stay somewhat competitive this season, they could take this deal.
Rob Pelinka could get LaVine and Julian Phillips for D’Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and an unprotected first-round pick, assuming the Bulls are willing to wait until most of those players are trade-eligible.
Heat
As has happened with every big-name player who has become available, the Miami Heat’s name has been involved in multiple potential Zach LaVine trade packages. They’ve struck out every time they’ve tried to get a star, so they cannot afford another setback.
The Miami Heat have knocked on the door of an NBA championship two times in the past four years. But Jimmy Butler isn’t getting any younger, and it’s more than evident that he needs another sidekick next to Bam Adebayo to get over the hump.
Pat Riley could offer Kyle Lowry, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jović, Orlando Robinson and a first-round pick for LaVine. The Bulls would get some young players, a pick, and some financial relief, but it might not be the best package they could get for LaVine.
Knicks
The New York Knicks have also been linked to all big names for years now. But unlike what has happened with other players, a Knicks LaVine trade actually makes plenty of sense, especially considering they might finally realize that RJ Barrett is never going to become a superstar.
Also, for this to happen, it also means that the Knicks are ready to move on from Immanuel Quickley, who has yet to sign a contract extension and might be tempted to walk away and get a bigger payday somewhere else — like in the Windy City.
Leon Rose could one-up most offers for LaVine, getting him for a trade package consisting of Evan Fournier, Donte DiVincenzo, Immanuel Quickley and two first-round picks. The Bulls would be wise to take this offer, especially with the two picks.
Magic
The Orlando Magic haven’t been tangled up in many trade rumors lately, but it surely makes sense to include them in our Zach LaVine trade rumors in 2023 list. We’re talking about an up-and-coming team with a bright future and a plethora of assets to deal with.
The Chicago Bulls could look to steal one of their prospects who have fallen behind in the pecking order because of just how stacked with talent this roster is. As for the Magic, adding LaVine next to Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero would make them a playoff team.
The Magic could offer Jonathan Isaac, Gary Harris, Jett Howard, Chuma Okeke, and a first-round pick to get the UCLA product. The Bulls would land two stellar defenders, a polarizing prospect, a serviceable backup, and a first-round pick to replenish their draft arsenal. We already know Arturas Karnisovas has a history of dealing with the Magic, and LaVine could be the missing piece they need to finally make a statement in the East.