Dream First Day of Free Agency Makes Sixers into Inner-Circle Title Contenders

The start of the 2024 Sixers offseason couldn’t have been any better. Paul George, Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, and Kelly Oubre Jr. penned deals on the first day of free agency. Numerous teams have whiffed when they’ve created cap space over the last decade, but this is why Daryl Morey protected financial flexibility above all else during the 2023-24 season.
George is the star the Sixers have long been craving to pair with Joel Embiid. George, Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey is a well-suited, ultra-talented big three. Keeping George and Embiid healthy is the real challenge, of course, but the concept makes a huge amount of sense. It is a marked upgrade over Tobias Harris, even if the size and length of the contract is going to bring some pain for the Sixers into the latter part of this decade.
Even entering his age-34 season, George remains an excellent wing defender. Oubre is active on that end. Gordon is solid for his position. There is inevitably a degree of decline for George at both ends as he ages, but he can slot into a role as the third option here. There will be games where he needs to take on greater responsibility when Embiid sits out, and on other nights, he can be a second ball handler and spot-up shooter. His ability as a movement shooter opens up plenty of options on offense for Nick Nurse — those dribble hand-offs with JJ Redick and Seth Curry could work with George, and the former Indiana Pacer is more than capable of running pick-and-roll with Gordon and Maxey spacing on the weak side.
2024 Sixers Offseason Has Been Dream Scenario
This is the offseason Sixers fans have been waiting for. Jimmy Butler left as a free agent. Harris and Al Horford were costly acquisitions that didn’t work out. Elongated sagas with James Harden and Ben Simmons were painful. Neither player could get Philadelphia to the Conference Finals, a stage they have not reached since Allen Iverson‘s pomp.
George shot 41.3% on 7.9 attempts per game last season. Oubre was a solid supporting piece. Gordon is a versatile, reliable shooter. Drummond is the most effective backup Philadelphia has had in the Embiid era (+3.3 per 100 possessions with Drummond on the floor in 2021-22).
Morey is still armed with picks. Whether they make another swing during the 2024 Sixers offseason or wait until the trade deadline, Philly can add yet more talent to this core. There’s still a bit of cap space left heading into day two, as well, although the amount depends on what they do with Paul Reed, who is surplus to requirements after picking up Drummond.
The Sixers have landed the best player in free agency. They have acquired a wing defender to throw at Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Drummond’s size will be invaluable against the New York Knicks. Morey has work to do to complete this roster, particularly in the frontcourt, but this has been the most exciting offseason day for the 76ers in years.
Philadelphia has been a title contender for the last half-decade. Landing George, Gordon, Drummond, and Oubre elevates them into the true inner-circle. The Celtics are the only team you’d take over them right now in the Eastern Conference, even with Kristaps Porzingis missing the first few months of the new campaign.