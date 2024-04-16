Best upcoming NBA free agents by position in 2024

Today, we’re going to take a look at the upcoming NBA free agents by position, breaking them down in three groups: bigs, guards and wings. Some are most likely staying with their current team while others have the chance to pursue a new challenge.
NBA free agency has always been one of the most exciting periods of the offseason, with plenty of players switching teams or staying put with their ball clubs while making a lot of money. Over the years, fewer stars have changed teams and the initial excitement of this period has lost impact.
That said, this year presents some big options when it comes to NBA players hitting free agency. This class isn’t the most stacked of all, but some high-profile names will be testing NBA free agency to see if they can get another big payment or make some sacrifices to help a team collect silverware.
Without further ado, this is our ranking of upcoming NBA free agents by position.
Bigs
The big men have earned relevance in the NBA again. Teams are realizing that having a capable big can do wonders for them, and this year’s free agency presents intriguing options for teams trying to upgrade the frontcourt.
Players like Brooklyn Nets’ Nic Claxton, a terrific rebounder, can help a contender compete for big things next year. New Orleans Pelicans’ Jonas Valanciunas is one of the hardest workers in the league and despite his age, his experience will be greatly valued around the league.
Pascal Siakam left the Toronto Raptors after spending his career with the Canadian team. He’s now thriving with the Indiana Pacers, but it’s unclear if he’ll extend his tenure with his current team beyond this season. He’s found a terrific team, and the Pacers should try to lock him up for the future.
- Pascal Siakam
- Jonas Valanciunas
- Nic Claxton
Wings
When it comes to wings, this year’s free agency class has some interesting players. Some are past their prime, and others are entering theirs, ready to hit the bank and get a big payment for the next few years.
One of the best NBA players hitting free agency is Los Angeles Clippers’ star Paul George, who has been a terrific addition to this team since his arrival in 2019. The veteran swingman has given his everything to the team, but after Kawhi Leonard agreed to an extension, there’s no sign that PG13 will follow his teammate. Teams like the Philadelphia 76ers have been rumored to be interested in the veteran, and as the days go by, it seems like that possibility is getting bigger.
DeMar DeRozan is one of the best scorers of this generation and one of the main reasons the Chicago Bulls are still competing for a playoff spot. The former Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs player has stated he wants to stay with the Bulls, but his destination could be out of the United Center after this season.
Klay Thompson is another player who shows his desire to stay with his team, although things could change for him this summer. The Golden State Warriors’ dynasty is dead for a lot of people, and many think several teams could take advantage of that to snatch Thompson. The Orlando Magic have been mentioned as a potential destination for him, a project that could be appealing for the Splash Brother.
The last two players have found themselves in a favorable situation this season. First, OG Anunoby was traded to the New York Knicks, where he’s thrived and is set to get a big contract in the offseason. On the other end, Kelly Oubre Jr. has been balling with the Philadelphia 76ers, even taking over when the two stars have been out. These two will try to cash in on this season and set themselves up for the foreseeable future.
Tobias Harris doesn’t seem to be leaving the Philadelphia 76ers anytime soon, but in the case the team decides to let him go, he’ll be ready to make an instant impact somewhere else. He can handle the ball and can shoot, and his talents will be appreciated by contenders in either conference.
Last but not least, LeBron James closes out this part of these NBA free agent rankings. The King has shared his desire to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers, yet people keep wondering if he’ll leave the team depending on who lands Bronny James in the upcoming 2024 draft. This will be one of the main storylines in the 2024 NBA offseason, with many teams ready to lure him away from Los Angeles to try to win another championship:
- LeBron James
- Paul George
- DeMar DeRozan
- Klay Thompson
- OG Anunoby
- Kelly Oubre Jr.
- Tobias Harris
Guards
Tyrese Maxey has shown everybody he’s taken his game to the next level. The young guard didn’t hesitate to step up after James Harden’s departure and even without Joel Embiid on the court, the lights haven’t been too bright for him. He’s set to get a huge deal this offseason and the 76ers don’t plan on letting him go as a restricted free agent.
Two Clippers players, James Harden and Russell Westbrook, are playing to get new deals this offseason. The two guards have shown they can sacrifice their games for the sake of their teams, which would make things easier for them to find a new home.
As for the final two, D’Angelo Russell and Immanuel Quickley have had a similar journey this season. After being considered a bad product, these two went through some changes, putting themselves in the right position to succeed. Some say D’Lo will leave the Lakers this offseason, while Quickley’s next team remains a question mark:
- Tyrese Maxey (RFA)
- James Harden
- Russell Westbrook
- D’Angelo Russell
- Immanuel Quickley (RFA)