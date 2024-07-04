Five Winners & Five Losers of 2024 NBA Free Agency: Embiid, LeBron & Bulls All Feature

With some of the most prominent deals already in the books, we can go ahead and share our list of the five 2024 NBA free agency winners and losers. Some teams got off to a disappointing start.
For instance, the Suns offseason hasn’t done much to make the fans think that they’re going to be any better next season. Likewise, other teams have made a big splash already, and even if they’re not a championship-caliber team, they’re definitely in the right direction.
Buckle up, as we’re about to get started.
5 Biggest Winners From 2024 NBA Free Agency
James Harden
Our list of the 2024 NBA free agency winners and losers starts with a former MVP. James Harden got a two-year deal worth a whopping $70 million to return to the Los Angeles Clippers, and that’s despite another major no-show in the postseason.
This version of James Harden isn’t good enough to lead a team to the promised land, yet he continues to get plenty of money. Needless to say, any other team wouldn’t have even considered giving him this kind of money.
Oklahoma City Thunder
The early NBA free agency analysis pointed out that the Oklahoma City Thunder desperately craved a big man. They addressed that need almost immediately by signing Isaiah Harstenstein.
One could argue that they overpaid for a backup big man, and they would be right. However, they could afford to do that, and they structured the deal in a way that made sense for them if they wanted to move on from him in the future. They’re a problem.
Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks struggled from beyond the arc in the NBA Finals, so it only made sense that they went to get one of the greatest shooters the game of basketball had ever seen. Klay Thompson‘s addition to this roster simply cannot be overlooked.
Thompson knocked down the second-most threes in the league after the All-Star break, all while shooting 42% from downtown. He’s not done yet, and they got him at a great price.
Victor Wembanyama
It didn’t take long before stars wanted to take their talents to the San Antonio Spurs to play for Victor Wembanyama. That speaks volumes not only about his potential but also about the kind of pull he already has.
The Spurs aren’t a playoff-caliber team by any means, but they added one of the most cerebral playmakers in NBA history in Chris Paul. They needed a true point guard, and he’s going to take Wembanyama’s offensive game to a whole new level in his second season.
Joel Embiid
The Paul George to Sixers rumors and reports had been floating on social media for months. Now, the Philadelphia 76ers definitely have the best big three in the Association, regardless of your feelings about George.
The Sixers added another elite two-way player, and the best part is that they don’t even need him to put up 25 points per game anymore. That’s also great news for Joel Embiid, who might be able to take a breather every now and then and stay fresh for the postseason. He might get past the second round for the first time in his career.
5 Biggest Losers From 2024 NBA Free Agency
Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks haven’t done absolutely anything to improve their roster, other than adding another 3-and-D wing in Taurean Prince. That’s not going to be enough.
Doc Rivers‘ team fell short not only because of injuries but also because their supporting cast got worse without Jrue Holiday. On top of this, the Boston Celtics re-signed their core, the Sixers got Paul George, and the New York Knicks got Mikal Bridges.
Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers clearly didn’t value Paul George as much as they did Kawhi Leonard. That cost them their second-best player, and they reportedly refused to engage in a trade with the Golden State Warriors that would’ve landed them a first-round pick and Jonathan Kuminga.
Tyronn Lue‘s team has been active and they’ve signed several players, but there’s simply no way they’re a better team without George than they were with him.
Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors lost one of the greatest players in franchise history. Their relationship with Klay Thompson seemed broken beyond repair, and he walked away, leaving them just two second-round picks in return.
To make things worse, they failed to strike a deal for Paul George, all while waiving Chris Paul, which means they essentially waived Jordan Poole as well. Mike Dunleavy Jr. doesn’t seem to have a clear plan, and their title window might be shut.
Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls’ NBA offseason reaction might be of relief at first glance, but they should be livid at the organization. It was nice to see them finally embrace a rebuilding project, but they missed a big chance to maximize the value of the assets they had.
DeMar DeRozan will leave as a free agent, just like Andre Drummond did. They could’ve traded both and Alex Caruso last season, and they won’t bring any big names in return.
LeBron James
LeBron James is, without any kind of doubt, one of the greatest small forwards in NBA history. He’s also a master at getting players to team up with him. That’s why he thought that putting the word out there of him being willing to take a pay cut to get another star in Los Angeles would be enough.
That wasn’t the case. James might be losing his pull and leverage outside of his team. And, in all honesty, with all the Bronny and JJ Redick circus and their current roster, why would any top-notch free agent want any part of that?