Five Hitters the Dodgers Should Pursue Ahead of the Trade Deadline

Despite being one of the best teams in baseball, it looks like there are plenty of Dodgers trade deadline targets in 2024. Of course, the franchise has a reputation for doing whatever it takes to chase a championship, so there are always Dodgers trade rumors this time of year.
This year, most of the focus appears to be on improving the Los Angeles lineup.
Hitters for the Dodgers to Add at the Deadline
With a few injured starting pitchers expected to come back, the Dodgers can make internal improvements to their pitching staff. However, their lineup currently lacks depth, especially with Mookie Betts sidelined. Outside of future Hall of Famer Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani, who looks like one of the greatest DHs ever this season, the Dodgers need some help.
That’s why we’re focused exclusively on hitters when looking at the Dodgers trade deadline targets in 2024.
Luis Robert
While a starting center fielder isn’t a necessity for the Dodgers, a Luis Robert trade is possible with Los Angeles being a potential destination. This hasn’t been his best year, but Robert is a former all-star and Gold Glove winner. He’s also under team control through 2027 at a modest salary.
Currently, the Dodgers have a pair of young center fielders in Andy Pages and James Outman. Pages has flashed promise this year while Outman has struggled after a breakout season in 2023. Los Angeles could use either one as the centerpiece of a trade with the White Sox, making Robert their center fielder for the rest of this season and the long term. It’s not the most likely trade for the Dodgers to make, but it’s certainly possible.
Brendan Rodgers
Second base is the position the Dodgers most need to address at the deadline. Gavin Lux’s stats are weak, as he’s barely hitting over .200 and has an OPS well below .600. Lux clearly isn’t cutting it, making someone like Brendan Rodgers a potential trade target.
The Dodgers have seen a lot of Rodgers over the years during his time in Colorado. They know he’s a former Gold Glove winner who can also be productive with the bat, making him an immediate upgrade over Lux. The catch is that Rodgers isn’t a free agent until after the 2025 season, so he will come at a higher price and will need to be factored into the Dodgers’ plans for next year.
Paul DeJong
As a member of the White Sox, it’s almost certain that Paul DeJong will be traded at the deadline. Despite hitting for a modest average this year, De Jong already has 16 home runs and is having one of his best seasons in terms of power, making him a useful addition to the Los Angeles lineup.
He represents a short-term fix for the Dodgers at second base despite the fact that he’s a shortstop. The Dodgers could simply plan on playing Betts at second base upon his return and shifting Miguel Rojas to the keystone until then.
Tommy Pham
Tommy Pham is another member of the White Sox who is a lock to be dealt at the deadline. He joined the Diamondbacks at the deadline last year and was a key performer on their road to the World Series. He has the versatility to play all three outfield positions and has a strong track record in the postseason.
Pham wouldn’t necessarily be an everyday player with the Dodgers. However, he would give them coverage at all three outfield positions, making him a valuable but affordable trade target.
Jazz Chisholm
If the Dodgers want to make a bold move, they could trade for Jazz Chisholm at the deadline. Miami would surely be open to trading him if the price is right. He’s not scheduled to hit free agency until after the 2026 season, so this would be another long-term acquisition. The price would be high for the former all-star.
While Chisholm has struggled to replicate his all-star-caliber numbers in 2022, he’s only 26 and has a nice combination of power and speed. Also, while he’s been a center fielder for the Marlins for the past two years, Chisholm is a natural second baseman and could easily move back to the keystone to help the Dodgers fill their biggest need.