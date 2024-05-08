2024 NL MVP Ladder

The list of 2024 NL MVP candidates is already starting to take shape. A little more than a month into the season, there are previous MLB award winners among the top contenders for NL MVP, which isn’t that surprising. But there are also some younger players and surprising candidates.
Ranking the Top 5 Current NL MVP Contenders
With voting for MVP a long way off, we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves too much. However, many of the players who have gotten off to fast starts look like they’ll have a chance to keep it going all season. That’s why we thought taking an early look at the 2024 NL MVP candidates was relevant.
Shohei Ohtani
Unfortunately, the reigning MVP isn’t pitching this year, which means he’ll have to win MVP based on his bat alone. However, that’s not necessarily impossible for Shohei Ohtani, who is off to an incredible start with his new team.
Through the early part of the season, Ohtani is leading the league in batting average, home runs, and OPS. As predicted, not worrying about pitching has made him an even better hitter. Of course, since he’s a DH and not playing the outfield, he’ll have to deal with that stigma. But with the way Ohtani is swinging the bat right now, he’s going to be in the MVP discussion, especially if he can make a run at the Triple Crown.
Elly De La Cruz
We’re starting to see the development of Elly De La Cruz in front of our eyes from a high-end prospect into a bonafide star. Through the early part of the season, De La Cruz is leading the big leagues in stolen bases while also not being that far off the league leaders with eight home runs.
He still has some work to do in the other areas of his game and needs to keep up his current pace all season. However, his combination of power and speed has at least put De La Cruz on the MVP radar.
Marcell Ozuna
Just a few years ago, Marcell Ozuna looked like he was washed up. But now he’s looking like a possible MVP candidate. Ozuna quickly got to 10 home runs in 2024 and is also batting over .300. He’s arguably been Atlanta’s best hitter thus far, which is no easy feat.
Of course, as a full-time DH, the bar is a little higher for Ozuna if he wants to win MVP. However, based on early results, he has a chance to lead the league in both homers and RBI while also batting over .300. If that ends up happening, he’ll have a strong case.
Alec Bohm
Alec Bohm is another surprise MVP candidate. Frankly, it’s surprising to see him be the best hitter on the Phillies through the early part of the season. But that’s how 2024 has played out thus far.
His home run numbers lag behind the league leaders, but Bohm is nipping at Ohtani’s heels for the best batting average and the most doubles. Bohm is also right behind Ozuna for the RBI lead while also rocking an OPS of around 1.000. It also helps that the Phillies are having a great season. If all of that continues, Bohm will be in the MVP discussion all season.
Mookie Betts
Somehow Mookie Betts went from potentially being one of the greatest outfielders in MLB history to being a top-flight shortstop and a player who has a chance to win MVP honors in both leagues.
Of course, Betts took home MVP in the American League in 2018. He’s now off to the kind of start in 2024 that has made him the early frontrunner.
Despite a slump during the first week of May, Betts is putting up big numbers across the board, including a high average, plenty of extra-base hits, and a healthy stolen base total. He’s also handling himself defensively at a premium position, which is going to make him tough to beat for MVP if he’s able to perform at this level all year.