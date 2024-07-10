Full Schedule, Location & Details for 2024 MLB All-Star Week

The 2024 MLB All-Star Schedule is far more than just the All-Star Game. Of course, the Midsummer Classic is always the highlight. But MLB has a whole week of fan-friendly events that showcase the best that the baseball world has to offer. Tuesday’s game is just one of the many events fans should be watching.
Events and Details During 2024 MLB All-Star Week
Naturally, fans are hoping to see the best MLB All-Star Game ever on Tuesday. But even if that doesn’t happen, fans should be endlessly entertained over the course of several days.
Let’s take a closer look at the 2024 MLB All-Star schedule so you know all of the events you should be watching.
Location
If you didn’t already know, the 2024 MLB All-Star stadium is Globe Life Field, which is the home of the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. Globe Life Field only opened in 2020 and was used to host the NLCS and World Series that year amidst the pandemic.
Naturally, this is the first time Globe Life Field has hosted the All-Star Game. It’s also the first time the Rangers have hosted the festivities since 1995. It’s also worth noting that since the Rangers are the reigning World Series champs, this will be the first time since 1934 that the World Series winner from the previous year hosts the All-Star Game.
All-Star Game
The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16. It will start at 8:00 PM, EST.
This year’s game is the 94th edition of the Midsummer Classic and will pit the American League All-Stars against the National League All-Stars.
Texas manager Bruce Bochy will manage the American League while Arizona’s Torey Lovullo will manage the National League.
Home Run Derby
Outside of the All-Star Game itself, the Home Run Derby is always the most popular event of the week. As always, the derby is the night before the All-Star Game.
Last year’s Home Run Derby will be a tough act to follow, as it was arguably the greatest home run derby of all time with Julio Rodriguez setting the single-round record with 41 homers and Randy Arozarena hitting the second-most total homers in a derby ever.
This year’s Home Run Derby will feature two-time winner Pete Alonso, as well as up-and-coming sluggers like Alec Bohm, Gunnar Henderson, and Bobby Witt Jr.
Futures Game
The MLB Futures Game has become one of the highlights of All-Star Week. This exhibition game features some of the top prospects in baseball, many of whom project to be MLB all-stars one day.
The Futures Game is at 4:10 PM, EST on Saturday, July 13. The game will be immediately followed by the first-ever Futures Skill Showcase, giving prospects another opportunity to show off their talent and potential.
MLB Draft
With the Futures Game figuring prominently into All-Star Week, MLB has added the draft to the festivities to make the week about the future of the game as much as the current stars.
This is the fourth year in a row that MLB is hosting its amateur draft in the middle of All-Star Week. The opening night of the draft is Sunday, July 14, at the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas. Most of the top prospects will have their name called on the first night, although the draft will continue on Monday and Tuesday with 615 total selections across 20 rounds.
Celebrity Softball Game
Last but not least, we can’t forget about the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. This has become another All-Star Week tradition with two teams of celebrities squaring off in a friendly softball game.
Some celebs take things a little too seriously while some look like they’ve never seen a baseball before. In any event, the Celebrity Softball Game is always entertaining for fans. This year, it’s scheduled for Saturday, July 13, at 8:45 PM, EST.