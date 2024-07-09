Rangers Fall to Padres 3-1 as Profar Shines with a Homer and Stellar Defense

The Texas Rangers’ challenging summer continued on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, ultimately falling 3-1 in a game where Jurickson Profar truly shined. Profar, the Padres All-Star left fielder, showcased his skills by hitting his 12th home run of the season and making a key defensive play by throwing out a runner at home plate.
Despite a solid outing from Max Scherzer, the Rangers offense couldn’t help him out. Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, was making his third start of the season after recovering from back surgery and dealing with thumb soreness and a nerve issue.
Profar’s standout performance included two hits and two runs, highlighting his impact on the game. He singled and scored in the fourth inning before hitting a solo home run in the sixth, giving the Padres a 2-0 lead.
The loss dropped the World Series champions to 39-48 on the season, eight games behind the Mariners for first place in the AL West and even further back in the wild-card race. With the trade deadline approaching, the Rangers could end up being sellers instead of buyers unless things turn around very quickly.
Langford’s Defensive Highlights and King’s Strong Outing
Rangers rookie left fielder Wyatt Langford also had an impressive night despite the loss. Langford showcased his defensive prowess, making two outstanding plays that prevented runs. He wasn’t just a defensive star; he also contributed offensively with an RBI single, accounting for the Rangers’ only score. On the pitching front, Padres starter Michael King stood strong, striking out five while giving up just one run over 5⅓ innings. Robert Suarez, the closer for the Padres, navigated around a leadoff walk to Langford in the ninth inning to secure his 22nd save in 23 chances.
Scherzer, still finding his form post-surgery, allowed three runs and six hits over 6⅓ innings with three strikeouts and one walk. Despite a valiant effort, it wasn’t enough to turn the tide for the Rangers. The Padres continue their hot streak, having now won 11 of their last 14 games, including this series against the reigning World Series champions. They currently sit 6.5 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West but own the second wild-card spot. The Rangers, however, continued their struggles, falling to 17-31 since mid-May and now sit nine games under .500.
Jurickson Profar, a former Ranger now turned Padre All-Star starter, made a significant defensive play by throwing out Adolis García at home plate in the fourth inning, preserving San Diego’s early lead. For fans interested in pro baseball odds, the Padres’ recent form makes them an interesting team to watch moving forward.
In the top of the fourth inning, Jurickson Profar managed to score on a double hit by Donovan Solano, but the Padres couldn’t extend their lead. San Diego’s designated hitter was tagged out at home thanks to Wyatt Langford’s impressive throw from left field to catcher Andrew Knizner, ending the inning. Earlier, in the second inning, Langford showcased his exceptional defensive skills once again.
The rookie made a fantastic leaping catch against the eight-foot wall in left field, keeping what seemed to be a sure home run from Ha-Seong Kim in the park. This play was one of the highlights of the night, and Max Scherzer, clearly appreciative, pumped his fist in celebration as he came off the mound. Scherzer, while still working his way back to top form, found moments of brilliance thanks to plays like Langford’s.
Trainer’s Room
The right-handed pitcher Josh Sborz of the Rangers is recovering well from a right rotator cuff strain. He impressed in his recent rehab appearance, striking out two batters with just 12 pitches over 1⅓ innings. His fastball was strong, averaging 93.6 mph. Manager Bruce Bochy mentioned that Sborz would return soon but didn’t provide specific details.
Meanwhile, right-handed pitcher Tyler Mahle is working his way back from Tommy John surgery, which he had in May 2020. He’s set to make his second rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.
Additionally, the Rangers have made some roster changes. Right-handed pitcher Grant Anderson has been called up from Round Rock, and infielder Davis Wendzel has been sent down to the Triple-A team. These moves show the team is adjusting its lineup as it aims to improve its performance.
The Takeaway
The Texas Rangers’ 3-1 loss to the San Diego Padres highlighted both challenges and moments of promise. Jurickson Profar’s standout performance, including a timely home run and exceptional defensive play, played a crucial role in the Padres’ victory.
While Max Scherzer showed moments of brilliance, his recovery from surgery is still ongoing, and the Rangers struggled to capitalize on offensive opportunities. Despite the defeat, Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford impressed with his remarkable defensive plays and contributed to the team’s lone RBI.
With key players like Josh Sborz and Tyler Mahle progressing in their rehab, there’s hope that the Rangers can turn their fortunes around. As they continue to adjust their lineup and improve their performance, fans remain hopeful for a brighter second half of the season.
Article contains paid links.