Five Bats the Yankees Should Pursue Before the Trade Deadline

What players could be among the Yankees’ trade deadline targets in 2024? The Bronx Bombers certainly appear to have a championship-caliber team. However, they find themselves fighting with the Orioles atop the AL East, so they have every incentive to be active at the trade deadline.
Naturally, the Yankees trade rumors have already started weeks before the deadline.
Five Bats Yankees Could Add at Trade Deadline
Pitching-wise, the Yankees appear to be in good shape, at least once Gerrit Cole is able to get on track. But New York’s lineup has a hole or two to fill and could always use a little more depth. That means offense could be a top priority at the deadline.
Luckily for the Yankees, the luxury tax is rarely a concern when it comes to building a championship roster. With that in mind, let’s look at the Yankees trade deadline targets in 2024, specifically the bats the Bronx Bombers could look to add.
Cody Bellinger
While Cody Bellinger signed a three-year deal with the Cubs last offseason, that contract has opt-outs after each of the first two seasons. Clearly, Bellinger is interested in returning to the open market, so the Cubs have to entertain the possibility of trading him, especially after falling to last place in the NL Central. He’s not having the best season, but it’s been good enough at age 29 for Bellinger to test free agency again.
As a left-handed hitter with power, Bellinger is a perfect candidate to play half of his games at Yankee Stadium, especially with his power down considerably from last year. He also has good positional versatility. While he may not be among the greatest outfielders in MLB history, Bellinger can play multiple outfield positions. He could also replace the injured Anthony Rizzo full-time at first base.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
It would be a huge coup if the Yankees could land Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in a trade with a division rival. He would be a permanent replacement for Rizzo at first base but could also get at-bats at DH if Rizzo returns later this year.
After a sluggish April, Guerrero has performed at an all-star level over the past two months, so he would be a huge addition to New York’s lineup. The caveat is that he has a massive price tag, especially since he wouldn’t be a rental. Guerrero isn’t a free agent until after the 2025 season, although the Yankees might like that with the possibility of losing Juan Soto this winter.
Luis Rengifo
Compared to Bellinger and Guerrero, Luis Rengifo isn’t the most exciting trade candidate for the Yankees. However, he’s been a bright spot for the Angels this year and is batting well over .300.
He can play both second base and third base, both of which are positions where the Yankees have been a little disappointed with their productivity. Rengifo will be an instant upgrade at either position, giving the Yankees one less infield spot to worry about during the second half of the season.
Andrew Vaughn
Again, compared to Bellinger and Guerrero, Andrew Vaughn isn’t as exciting as a trade candidate. He’s also not as much of an upgrade at first base as those two players. But he does come with power and plays for a team that will be sellers at the deadline. Vaughn also has two more years of arbitration, so he’s potentially a part of New York’s long-term future.
The Yankees don’t have a clear plan at first base beyond this season, making Vaughn an interesting option.
Elias Diaz
If the Yankees wanted to make a bold move, they could trade for Elias Diaz. The Yanks could certainly use a backup catcher, although Diaz would likely take the bulk of the playing time behind the dish from Jose Trevino.
He’s hitting over .300 and has some useful skills behind the plate, so he would solidify things at catcher for the Yankees with Trevino backing him up. The Rockies are obvious sellers and Diaz will be a free agent this winter, so it’s not that far-fetched to think the Yankees could pull off such a trade.