While it’s a tough pill to swallow, the playoffs are out of the question for some NFL teams after just six weeks, which is why the identity of some 2023 NFL trade deadline sellers are already known. With 14 playoff spots available, most teams want to believe that they are buyers at the NFL trade deadline and are one or two moves away from being a Super Bowl contender. Keep in mind that some of the biggest ever NFL trades came right at the deadline.
Five 2023 NFL trade deadline sellers
But what teams are poised to be among the 2023 NFL trade deadline sellers? Surprisingly, a few of the teams that have gotten off to disappointing starts aren’t necessarily rebuilding teams.
They are decent teams that have gotten off to a bad start, making them teams with players to trade away. We were actually able to identify a handful of teams that could make multiple trades between now and the trade deadline. Here are the teams we think will be 2023 NFL trade deadline sellers.
Broncos
Denver thought that bringing in Sean Payton would be an instant fix. However, that hasn’t happened, and there doesn’t appear to be a path back from a 1-5 start. If someone wanted Russell Wilson, the Broncos might entertain that kind of trade and start from scratch next season. But even if that doesn’t happen, the Broncos have some viable trade chips that could attract some attention on the trade market.
Both Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton will appear attractive to teams that are looking for wide receiver help. Either one could excel in the right system and the right situation.
On the defensive side of the ball, Josey Jewell, Kareem Jackson, and Frank Clark could all be on the trade block, especially after Randy Gregory was shipped to San Francisco. If the Broncos wanted to get crazy and make some bold moves, trades for Justin Simmons and Patrick Surtain II could be entertained, as they are star players who would fetch a big price on the trade market. Of course, it would be a drastic and embarrassing turnaround from giving up so much for Payton to a complete fire sale.
Vikings
The Vikings were never going to replicate last year’s 13-4 season. But after a 2-4 start, Minnesota’s chances of getting to the playoffs are slim. Losing Justin Jefferson to injury for the foreseeable future doesn’t exactly inspire confidence. If the Vikings are being honest and realistic, they might be better off turning the page and trying to add draft capital for 2024 and beyond.
If they become sellers, Danielle Hunter would be in high demand and among the best players available. On the defensive side of the ball, Jordan Hicks, D.J. Wonnum, and Harrison Smith are all players that could garner interest on the trade market. Wide receiver K.J. Osborn could also have some appeal.
Of course, the biggest storyline in Minnesota at the trade deadline is whether Kirk Cousins will be open to waiving his no-trade clause if there is a contending team interested in having his services in what is the final year of his current contract.
Giants
Like the Vikings, the Giants are another team that made the playoffs last year but has fallen flat early in 2023. Things have gotten quite ugly for Brian Daboll and company. With Daniel Jones struggling early in the season and then getting hurt, the Giants don’t have a path to the playoffs. In fact, they might need to move on from Jones, so adding draft capital could prove useful.
Now that he’s back from injury after a month away, Saquon Barkley could easily become a huge trade chip after the two sides failed to sign a long-term extension over the summer.
Of course, trading him would likely forfeit any chance the Giants have of keeping him long-term. There are also a few defensive players, including Leonard Williams, Adoree’ Jackson, Azeez Ojulari, and Xavier McKinney, who would warrant interest if the Giants signaled that they’re ready to sell.
Patriots
This is likely to go down as the worst season of the Bill Belichick era in New England. The Patriots are going to need to do some rebuilding, and they may have to rebuild without Belichick. It’s becoming clear that Mac Jones isn’t going to be the long-term answer at quarterback, creating a lot of uncertainty. Given that uncertainty, the Patriots should at least be open to a fire sale.
On the offensive side of the ball, offensive lineman Trent Brown, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, and tight end Hunter Henry would all be viable trade chips. The same is true for safety Kyle Dugger and linebacker Josh Uche on the other side of the ball. Those players may not move the needle too much. But collecting draft picks isn’t a bad move for a team in New England’s position.
Panthers
Unfortunately for the Panthers, things haven’t taken off under Bryce Young and Frank Reich. While Young isn’t quite ready to be a consistent quarterback, the Carolina defense hasn’t helped much. There is clearly a lot of work left to do on the roster. Therefore, it would be wise for the Panthers to trade veterans who are close to free agency and add more draft picks to help move the rebuilding process along.
Brian Burns immediately comes to mind as a player who could fetch a big price in a trade. Donte Jackson and Jeremy Chinn could also be trade chips because the market for defensive backs is a little light. There is also a possibility that wide receiver Terrace Marshall or tight end Hayden Hurst could draw some interest on the trade market, giving the Panthers at least a handful of potential trade chips.