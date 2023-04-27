It’s time for the MLS Week 10 predictions 2023, fresh off the back of an exciting Week 9. Expectations are far from easing off, but instead intensifying as the top teams are expected to keep it up and the basement franchises are willed on to change their fortunes. Our preview covers the biggest and most interesting games across week 10.
Orlando City vs LA Galaxy
Sunday 30th April, 00:30 BST
Exploria Stadium was essentially silenced last weekend when a resurgent D.C. United took all three points back to the US capital – with an exceptional strike from Christian Benteke which broke Orlando City’s resolve. One of the defining attributes throughout the season is their inability to win the ball back, as they have one of the lowest ‘winning tackles’ stats throughout the competition.
The Los Angeles Galaxy have had their own share of problems this season. From poor results, fan protests, oh, and like Orlando they also can’t seem to win tackles. Galaxy did however manage to register their first win of the season last weekend as Javier Hernandez and Riqui Puig secured the goals in a 2-0 victory over Austin FC.
Prediction: The last four meetings between these coastal teams have been incredibly tight, with a single goal separating the sides. Orlando might have been inaccurate and unlucky against DC and should have enough to avoid defeat at home to Galaxy.
Toronto FC vs New York City FC
Sunday 30th April, 00:30 BST
It’s an elite-level Eastern Conference clash as two former MLS Cup winners collide. Add in the relative geographic proximity (despite a national border) and there’s real fire between Toronto FC and New York City FC. Oh and Sean Johnson transferred between the clubs in the offseason.
With a roster that looks like it has the best MLS players currently, Toronto FC is performing well below expectations with a singular win from its opening nine games. The creative side is fine with the team scoring enough goals yet simply not keeping the opposition out. Sean Johnson can’t take all the blame yet has seldom covered himself in glory.
New York City heads over the North American border in good form having won its past two matches and gone undefeated in its last four. In this run, Talles Magno has impressed with multiple driving runs and some goals along the way. He’s not the only Brazilian having a ball for NYCFC however, as Gabriel Pereira is also enjoying a good run of form, creating a lot of shooting chances for the team.
Prediction: New York City FC has a tendency to concede and for Toronto it’s more than a tendency. There should be a few goals in this one.
New England Revolution vs FC Cincinnati
Sunday 30th April, 00:30 BST
Two teams that could lay claim to the title of best MLS teams this season, the New England Revolution and FC Cincinnati face off at Gillette Stadium, starting the weekend as first and second in the Eastern Conference. Most MLS Week 10 predictions 2023 articles will not be able to split them apart given the quality on display.
The Eastern Conference leaders, New England Revolution have the hallmarks of champions. They have ability to win games when they’ve not been great, the occasional clean sheet win, and the aptitude to score multiple goals to bolster the goal differential.
FC Cincinnati bounced back from their 5-1 humbling at the hands of St. Louis City with a 2-1 win against the Portland Timbers. The key difference is the stadium. That aforementioned defeat came on the road, they also drew 3-3 to Chicago away from home and couldn’t defeat Orlando either.
Prediction: New England will surely be up for this game knowing that FC Cincinnati hasn’t been incredibly consistent when not in Ohio. It could still go either way, yet the Revs should have an edge being at home.
Sporting Kansas City vs CF Montreal
Sunday 30th April, 01:30 BST
Two teams looking to kick-start their season ahead of the Week 10 MLS preview are Sporting Kansas City and CF Montreal. Statistically, they are the worst two teams in Major League Soccer, sitting in last place in their respective conference tables.
Kansas City has yet to win a game after nine played in Major League Soccer and subsequently will be the last to record one with every other franchise having notched up at least one W by now. While they are Sporting by name, by nature… yeah. Awkward. To this point, they’ve scored the least, accumulated the most red cards, and taken most of their shots the furthest away from the goal compared to all the other teams.
CF Montreal has won two games already yet finds itself rooted to the basement of the west due to a very poor -12 goal difference. While MLS Week 10 predictions for 2023 might find it hard to make them firm favorites, they have at least tasted some success, especially when they’ve got the lowest xG in the entire competition thus far.
Prediction: Neither team has set the league alight yet Montreal come into the game having won in both the Canadian championship and last week against the New York Red Bulls. They could be able to muster enough against a mostly abject Sporting Kansas City. Don’t expect too many goals, however.