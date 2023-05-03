After the first 10 games in Major League Soccer, there’s enough data and results to make insightful predictions for the rest of the season. Will that stop us from being optimistic about the basement teams? No! Let’s run down the MLS Week 11 predictions for 2023.
MLS Week 11 Predictions 2023
San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC
Sunday 7th May, 00:30 BST.
While it might not be the Californian Classic in Major League Soccer, when San Jose Earthquakes and Los Angeles FC meet there are still local bragging rights on the line. Also, there’s the stigma around one of the original MLS teams facing off against one of the new expansion teams crashing the party. While Earthquake fans might claim to have some higher moral ground, LAFC is certainly the form team having won the MLS Cup last year.
San Jose finished rock bottom of the Western Conference in 2022 but look a resurgent side this season having already notched up wins against Sporting Kansas City, Houston Dynamo, and the Colorado Rapids. Furthermore, Cristian Espinoza has been in strong form for the club. In theory, becoming one of the best MLS teams this season.
Prediction: LAFC are yet to lose this season, so are unlikely to start now as they’re still arguably the best team in MLS. However, with fixture congestion and San Jose having good form, this one could yield a competitive draw.
Toronto FC vs New England Revolution
Sunday 7th of May, 00:30 BST.
After all the money spent on the luxurious Italian players coming into Toronto, it was CJ Sapong the wiley MLS veteran who provided the winning goal against New York City FC last year. While a much-needed victory provided an important three points, it’s perhaps an indication that the club’s direction isn’t necessarily on course if they have to use a 34-year-old backup striker for winning actions.
There’ll be no better acid test of Bob Bradley’s vision than the Revolution, who are the leaders of the Eastern Conference going into the game. It will be an interesting occasion for Jozy Altidore. The former USMNT striker made over 130 appearances for Toronto but now lines up with the Revs.
Prediction: New England has seen a few draws creep into their game but should have enough to fire on all cylinders against Toronto.
Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United
Sunday 7th May, 00:30 BST.
After four consecutive defeats in Major League Soccer, Inter Miami finally etched up a win last weekend with a 2-1 result against the Columbus Crew away from home. The question is now, can they do it in front of their home supporters at DRV PNK Stadium? Despite Josef Martinez transferring from Atlanta United to Inter Miami, Phil Neville has had to drop him to the bench after a very slow start to the season. He played no part in the aforementioned victory.
All MLS Week 11 predictions 2023 will have to note the technical brilliance and creative talent on display at Atlanta United. Thiago Almada and Giorgos Giakoumakis have more than pulled their weight in the team with 10 direct goal contributions between them.
Prediction: Very difficult to predict. Inter Miami doesn’t always score, yet won’t be given a better chance than against Atlanta who can’t keep a clean sheet at all.
Nashville SC vs. Chicago Fire
Sunday 7th May, 01:30 BST.
After a 3-1 win last weekend, Nashville SC come into this game with some momentum. Hany Mukhtar, the 2022 MLS MVP, has enjoyed a more complete game this year instead of scoring all the goals himself. Three goals and four assists have made him one to watch in the Week 11 MLS preview.
Is Kei Kamara one of the best MLS players currently? Debatable. Is he a legend of the division? Most certainly.
More importantly for the Chicago Fire, he’s stepping up with important goals. His headed goal against the New York Red Bulls allowed the team to take a point from the fixture. It was his 142nd goal in the MLS.
The last time these sides met a 0-0 transpired; however the prior encounter to that was a 5-1 victory which delighted the GEODIS Park faithful. There’s only ever been four meetings between these teams as Nashville has only recently formed. Chicago Fire has never won in this game, meaning they’ll be itching to do so.
Prediction: It’s a close one to call but there should be a few goals.
Portland Timbers vs Austin FC
Sunday 7th May, 03:30 BST.
It’s the hipster derby! Well, the game might not have that title but there’s an undeniable cultured feel to both Portland and Austin. Unfortunately for both franchises, neither is having a particularly cool or enjoyable season thus far – both are comfortably mid-table in the Western Conference standings.
The Portland Timbers have certainly improved throughout the season, but still have inconsistencies creeping in. Credible wins against St. Louis City and Seattle Sounders are coupled with questionable losses to FC Cincinnati and Vancouver Whitecaps.
Comparatively, Austin has been much more lackluster. No wins in the last five games has left supporters puzzled as to where exactly the next victory is coming from. Diego Fagundez hasn’t been playing as much this season, could this be the root cause of the issue?
Prediction: The history books suggest that there won’t be a draw. In the five prior meetings, the newest Texas-based franchise triumphed. However, the last three meetings have been Ws for the Portland Timbers. Going out on a limb for our MLS Week 11 Predictions 2023, Portland should have enough to make it four victories in this fixture.