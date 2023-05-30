It’s time for the MLS Week 16 predictions for 2023. With another midweek round of fixtures to contend with, it’s up to the head coaches to balance the squads and put out an eleven who won’t tire but can still deliver to retain their standing.
MLS Week 16 predictions 2023
Atlanta United vs New England Revolution
Thursday June 1st, 00:00 BST
Two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams collide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as Atlanta United hosts New England Revolution in a stellar match headlining our MLS Week 16 predictions 2023.
Thiago Almada has simply been a conductor for the Atlanta orchestra. The creative Argentine attacking midfielder takes up a fair mantle of offensive duties for the franchise. His favorite man to get the ball to? Giorgos Giakoumakis. The former Celtic striker has been on fire, scoring eight times in his first 10 MLS games this season. That includes his recent brace against Chicago Fire which he scored as a second-half substitute.
Despite inconsistent results creeping in for New England Revolution, Bruce Arena has never lost to a Gonzalo Pineda side before. He will try to get the serving captain Carles Gil to embody the winning spirit on the pitch. Given the roster has some of the best MLS players currently, they could get a result away from home.
Prediction: Atlanta is the form team. It won’t be easy but it’s hard to see them losing here.
D.C. United vs CF Montreal
Thursday June 1st, 00:30 BST
When these two franchises met in mid-April, neither was particularly flourishing. They certainly were not challenging to be among the best MLS teams this season. D.C. United ended up 1-0 courtesy of a Lewis O’Brien goal, yet a lot has changed since that evening at Saputo Stadium.
Both teams have drastically improved as both have racked up subsequent wins in the lead-up to this match. That includes a 1-0 triumph for Montreal against Inter Miami at the weekend. The Canadian team is led by former DC head coach Hernan Losada who has the better form overall. He might be as well to expect a frosty reception from the Audi Field faithful as his tenure was underlined by very poor results.
Prediction: Montreal has been impressive lately, Hernan Losada might be able to get one over on his old team here and take all three points back to Canada.
Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls
Thursday June 1st, 00:30 BST
Two of the most popular East Coast destinations meet as Inter Miami and the New York Red Bulls clash here at the DRV PNK stadium in one of the key games in any Week 16 MLS preview.
The stresses of the Inter Miami job are evident as Phil Neville has been heard snapping at journalists when asked about club performances. While Neville has been able to stimulate Josef Martinez back into form, leading to victories against Atlanta United and New England Revolution, their form remains very sporadic having now lost the last three MLS games.
Despite starting the season terribly, the New York Red Bulls have come to life since Troy Lesene assumed head coaching duties from the departing Gerhard Struber. Victory in the Hudson River derby was a great way to start his MLS tenure, while also notching a win against CF Montreal. He did, however, experience his first loss in the job as the team lost at Lumen Field to the Seattle Sounders last weekend.
Prediction: While the New York Red Bulls have seemingly turned the corner, Inter Miami are stuck in the doldrums of poor form. Red Bulls victory.
New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati
Thursday June 1st, 00:30 BST
FC Cincinnati might be statistically one of the best sides in the entirety of Major League Soccer right now but can they do it on a Thursday night in the Big Apple? That’s the question that Pat Noonan has to answer as his rejuvenated the FC Cincinnati team and takes on the 2021 champions, New York City FC.
The Pigeons have been on a torrid run however, having lost to Toronto FC, Charlotte FC and even suffering defeat in the Hudson River derby against the New York Red Bulls. It’ll be a tough ask to defeat FC Cincinnati. Especially considering that the Ohio franchise has already defeated NYCFC once this season in the U.S. Open Cup.
Prediction: This one might be held at the iconic baseball venue of Yankee Stadium, yet it could be a cricket score in favor of Cincinnati. They should triumph comfortably.
Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes
Thursday June 1st, 03:30 BST
Rounding out out MLS Week 16 predictions 2023 is a west coast battle for supremacy. There might not be a more competitive fixture within the Western Conference than the Seattle Sounders against the San Jose Earthquakes. The last few meetings ended 2–2, a crazy 4-3 win for San Jose and even a match requiring a penalty shoot-out in the US Open Cup.
While Brian Schmetzer has built a legacy of top-class football and results at Seattle, the recent results haven’t prompted such feelings. Losses to Vancouver Whitecaps, Austin FC, and Sporting Kansas City have been alarming, to say the least. They did get back on track with a 1-0 win against New York Red Bulls at the weekend.
Prediction: Draw? Both teams have been much better this season and will coax the best out of each other.