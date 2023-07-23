As has become common in recent years, all of the Milwaukee Brewers’ trade rumors in 2023 will involve the Brewers trying to get better for the stretch run rather than selling off pieces.
Some have speculated that there might be some Brewers players available at the deadline. But all of the Milwaukee Brewers news indicates they’ll be buyers.
Brewers targets ahead of the 2023 trade deadline
At the moment, the Brewers are locked in a tight race with the Reds for the NL Central. It could be a tight race until the end of the season with no guarantee Milwaukee will earn a Wild Card spot if the Brewers don’t finish ahead of Cincinnati.
So who are the Brewers’ trade targets who can help them win a division title? Let’s explore the latest Milwaukee Brewers news and Brewers trade rumors in 2023 and take a look at the players Milwaukee could target in trades ahead of the trade deadline.
Brad Keller
It might be asking a lot for the Brewers to trade for a top-flight starting pitcher. The thing they need more than anything is to have Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta consistently perform like frontline starters. That being said, adding some depth to the rotation wouldn’t hurt.
With Brad Keller expected to return from the IL soon, he could be a good fit for the Brewers. He’s remarkably young for a pitcher who will be a free agent this winter, which means the Royals will be willing to part with him. The Brew Crew won’t have to break the bank to trade for him while Keller can give their rotation a little insurance for the stretch run.
Brad Hand
Even with a $7 million club option for next season, the Rockies could decide to trade Brad Hand at the deadline. The veteran isn’t having his best season, but pitching in Colorado can do that to a pitcher.
It’s not as if the Brewers will need him to be their closer. He would simply give them another option to use late in games. As a left-handed reliever who has some postseason experience, Hand is a good fit for what Milwaukee needs.
Carlos Santana
There will likely be a lot of Brewers’ trade rumors in 2023 involving first basemen. With Darin Ruf and Rowdy Tellez on the IL, the Brewers need someone, making Carlos Santana an option.
For a 37-year-old, Santana has played a lot of games at first base for the Pirates this season. He can also hit a little and still offers the threat of power, even if he’s not the same hitter he was a few years ago. At this point, the Brewers need a warm body at first base, especially with Brian Anderson going to the IL and Owen Miller being asked to cover multiple positions. Santana may not be the ideal trade target, but he’s an option.
Mark Canha
The Mets are going nowhere, which should put Mark Canha on Milwaukee’s radar. Outside of Christian Yelich, the Brewers haven’t gotten much offense from their outfield this season. Canha could help to solve that, as he’s had a solid year despite his playing time diminishing.
In addition to playing both corner outfield spots, Canha can also play a little first base, which makes him even more appealing for the Brewers.
Adam Duvall
If it’s an outfielder the Brewers need, Adam Duvall provides one of the best answers available. At age 34, he’s having perhaps the best season of his career for the Red Sox. In addition to having a productive year, Duvall has also gained some valuable playoff experience in recent years. That makes him an ideal fit for the Brewers.
The only drawback is Milwaukee doesn’t have a lot of left-hand-hitting outfielders outside of Raimel Tapia to use as a platoon partner with Duvall. But based on his numbers in 2023, Duvall could play just about every day in the Milwaukee outfield.
C.J. Cron
Among first basemen, C.J. Cron is among the best options available. To their credit, the Rockies did a great job of buying low on him and will have a chance to trade him after a productive season and a half in Colorado.
As mentioned, the Brewers need a first baseman, a void that Cron can fill for them. He’s not quite living up to the power he’s showcased over the last two seasons. But given their injuries, Cron would certainly be an upgrade to Milwaukee’s current options at first base.
Cody Bellinger
It’s not going to be easy for the Brewers to convince the rival Cubs to trade them Cody Bellinger, even if he’s only a rental. However, he does check most of the boxes for what Milwaukee needs a lot more than some of the other Brewers’ trade targets.
For starters, he’s a former MVP and a postseason hero. He’s also putting together the best season he’s had since he won MVP honors in 2019. More importantly, Bellinger can play both first base and center field, so he can fill Milwaukee’s needs at one of those positions.
If the Brewers find a solution at one of those positions along the way, Bellinger can easily be moved. He would also provide a second left-handed bat behind Yelich who can do some damage, changing the entire look of Milwaukee’s lineup. It may not be easy to trade for him, but he would be a huge addition to the Brewers at the deadline.