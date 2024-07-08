10 Best Players Who Could be on the Move Before the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline

With July here and the all-star break fast approaching, it’s time to get serious about the top MLB trade deadline candidates in 2024. Even though MLB’s current playoff system is set up to have more buyers than sellers, there will be plenty of players available via trade.
That includes some star players who are poised to be difference-makers for their new team if they’re traded before the deadline.
Ranking 10 Best MLB Trade Candidates in 2024
Who will be the best players available via trade at the end of July? The answer to that question could come down to what teams end up being sellers and the type of offers teams receive for the star players who become available.
In the end, not everybody who could be traded will end up being moved before the deadline. However, here are 10 players we consider to be the top MLB trade candidates in 2024.
Luis Robert
There are several Luis Robert trade fits despite the outfielder having an uneven campaign in 2024. Keep in mind that he missed time due to an injury early in the season and hasn’t been able to get on track. On the other hand, he was an all-star and Silver Slugger winner last year, not to mention a former Gold Glove winner.
Plus, he’ll turn 27 in August and is under team control through the 2027 season with reasonable club options for 2026 and 2027 considering his talent level. That means he holds far more value than a rental player. It’s just a matter of whether the White Sox receive an offer that makes them want to give up three more years of control of such a talented outfielder who could be the centerpiece of Chicago’s rebuilding effort.
Alex Bregman
Alex Bregman is nearly at the end of his five-year, $100 million extension with the Astros, so his future in Houston is uncertain. The fact that the Astros have made a push to get back into the Wild Card race points to Bregman not being traded, as does his subpar campaign thus far.
However, he clearly hasn’t helped his case for a huge extension with Houston, putting him on the trade block if the Astros have a poor July and fall out of contention. After all, Bregman’s track record and playoff experience would still make him an intriguing trade candidate.
Tanner Scott
It’s a virtual lock that Tanner Scott will be traded this summer. He’s going to be a free agent this winter and has had a great year as Miami’s closer.
Like most relievers, Scott’s track record is a little uneven. But he pitched to a 2.31 ERA last year and has been even better this season, making him one of the top MLB trade candidates in 2024.
Mason Miller
The A’s are probably better off keeping Mason Miller at the deadline since he’s still two more years away from arbitration. Surely, the A’s will be ready to compete again while Miller is still under contract. However, he’s been so good as Oakland’s closer that teams are bound to call.
One team could be so desperate that they pay a big price to acquire Miller. Considering how fickle relievers can be, the A’s have to consider trading Miller if it means adding multiple pieces to their farm system.
Jazz Chisholm
After being an all-star in 2022, Jazz Chisholm hasn’t quite become the caliber of star the Marlins envisioned. That being said, the 26-year-old has speed, power, athleticism, and the versatility to play multiple positions. With a salary of just $2.6 million this season and two more years of salary arbitration until free agency, Chisholm is a bargain.
But that also means the Marlins could charge a substantial price in a trade for him if there is a team that wants an injection of energy at the deadline.
Jack Flaherty
After signing a one-year, $14 million deal with the Tigers, Jack Flaherty has turned into Detroit’s ace and a great trade chip in 2024. Following an uneven April, Flaherty pitched to a 2.84 ERA in May and a 2.53 ERA in June.
He also has a handful of postseason appearances under his belt, which can’t hurt his trade value. While only a rental, the Tigers will get a good return for Flaherty this summer.
Pete Alonso
If you go back to the middle of May, Pete Alonso trade rumors were running rampant. Alas, the Mets were the best team in baseball during the month of June, putting them back in contention for a Wild Card spot. It’s now less clear if the Mets will be buyers, sellers, or a combination of the two at the deadline. At the moment, Alonso is more likely to remain in New York until the end of the season. However, if the Mets fall out of contention before the deadline, they could quickly pivot to trade Alonso and get a massive haul in return for him.
Tyler O’Neill
Early in the season, Tyler O’Neill looked like an MVP candidate. He’s cooled off a little but still has the numbers of an excellent trade chip. Of course, the Red Sox won’t necessarily be sellers depending on how things play out in June.
That being said, O’Neill could be among the best rental players unloaded at the deadline with the way he’s produced thus far, as his OPS is pushing .900.
Tyler Anderson
The Angels are in a quandary with Tyler Anderson. They just signed him to a three-year, $39 million deal, giving him two more years with the Halos at a reasonable salary. However, the lefty has been one of the most consistent starters in baseball this year. Given his contract situation and his performance this year, Anderson could fetch a good price on the trade market this summer.
With the Angels going nowhere and having arguably the worst farm system in baseball, Anderson could be most valuable to the Angels as a trade chip.
Erick Fedde
Without a doubt, Erick Fedde is going to be a great trade chip this summer. Technically, he’s under contract for just $7.5 million next season. But the White Sox won’t be competitive next year either, so they will sell high on Fedde, getting more value for him this summer because he’s more than a rental.
More importantly, he’s had an all-star caliber season and could be among the best starting pitchers to change teams this summer.