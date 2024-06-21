Grading the Key Moves in the 2024 New York Giants Offseason

Following a disappointing 2023 season, the 2024 NY Giants offseason grades will tell us a lot about what to expect from the G-Men this year. Needless to say, the Giants have a lot of work to do if they hope to catch up with the Eagles and Cowboys in the NFC East.
They also risk getting lost in the shuffle in their own city after the Jets offseason grades were largely positive. So what do we make of the Giants’ offseason moves?
Grading NY Giants’ Offseason
Since the Giants didn’t use the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley or anyone else, they lost a few notable players from last season. But they found ways to add pieces and try to get better.
There were several NY Giants free-agent signings, a few notable draft selections, and one massive trade. Let’s break down the team’s biggest offseason moves while handing out NY Giants offseason grades.
Trading for Brian Burns – B+
This was New York’s big move of the offseason. It comes with some definite upside but also carries some risk. Giving up a second-round and a fifth-round pick for a player like Brian Burns isn’t a bad price. There have been times over the past few seasons when he’s looked like a top-tier pass-rusher. Pairing him with Kayvon Thibodeaux potentially gives the Giants a dynamic pass-rushing duo after the latter had 11.5 sacks last year in his sophomore season.
However, giving Burns a five-year, $141 million deal is a lot of money. It’s approaching one of the biggest NFL contracts ever for a defensive player. Keep in mind that Burns has only reached or exceeded 10 sacks once in five NFL seasons, so it’s not a slam-dunk that the Giants are getting an elite pass rusher for their money.
Drafting Malik Nabers – B+
Since drafting a quarterback didn’t seem to be on the team’s radar, drafting Malik Nabers was a great move. There are some scouts who believe he may have been a better option coming out of college than Marvin Harrison Jr., which is high praise.
Clearly, the Giants are in need of a bonafide no. 1 receiver, especially since they can’t rely on Barkley to be their top playmaker anymore. Nabers has the skill set to be a top-flight receiver. The only caveat is the Giants need him to be that right away.
Signing Jon Runyan – B+
Some will say that the Giants paid Jon Runyan a little too much, giving him a three-year, $30 million deal. But after spending early draft picks on offensive tackles in recent years, signing a quality interior lineman was an obvious move.
Runyan has outperformed his sixth-round status, starting 50 games for the Packers over the past four years. He may not be a Pro Bowler, but Runyan is certainly an upgrade to New York’s offensive line.
Signing Jermaine Eluemunor – A
Even if some may characterize Jermaine Eluemunor as a journeyman, he’s come into his own over the past couple of years in Las Vegas. The Giants are getting an affordable and versatile offensive lineman, getting more value from this signing than Runyan.
In an ideal world, Eluemunor will be starting at left guard. However, he also provides coverage at right tackle for Evan Neal, which is another need the Giants had to fill this offseason. That makes this signing one of New York’s smartest offseason moves.
Signing Devin Singletary – C+
Devin Singletary is a solid if unspectacular running back. He’s been able to stay healthy throughout his career and has been reasonably productive. The problem is that the Giants didn’t do much else at running back during the offseason. Singletary is obviously a serious downgrade from Barkley.
The concern is that he is going to need help in the backfield and doesn’t appear to have it based on New York’s roster at the moment.
Signing Drew Lock – B
Signing Drew Lock was oddly brilliant. The Giants couldn’t find someone who would outright steal the starting job from Daniel Jones after all the money they gave him last year.
But Lock has enough experience that he can take the job if Jones falls flat on his face. He’s also a reasonably affordable and experienced backup, which is a nice thing to have too.
Final Grade – B-
The Giants certainly deserve a passing grade for their offseason, but not much else. There is a serious chance that they overpaid for Burns while not doing enough offensively other than fortifying the offensive line with solid options and drafting Nabers.
Obviously, running back isn’t a premium position, but they needed to do more than sign Singletary. Offensively, the Giants are still relying a lot on Jones and a rookie wide receiver, which is asking for trouble and makes us question what they did this offseason.