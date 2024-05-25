Grading the New York Jets’ Offseason Moves

As a team that’s clearly in win-now mode, the Jets offseason acquisitions in 2024 will play a key role in the team’s success this season. Obviously, Aaron Rodgers gives them one of the greatest QBs of all time. But nobody knows how much longer Rodgers will play.
His season-long injury last year also adds some uncertainty to the upcoming season. After all, Rodgers will need all the help he can get.
Grading Jets Offseason Acquisitions
While the Jets didn’t use the franchise tag this offseason, they were active in other ways. The question is whether the Jets’ offseason acquisitions in 2024 made the team better and will be enough to get them to the playoffs this season.
To help answer those questions, let’s take a closer look at some of the New York Jets’ draft picks and their other offseason moves as we look to grade their offseason.
Signing Tyron Smith — B+
This is a move the Jets had to make in order to protect Rodgers, whose mobility could be even more limited after his Achilles injury. Paying $20 million to a 33-year-old offensive lineman is a serious investment for a one-year contract. Smith is probably worth it after earning Second-Team All-Pro honors last year.
However, he hasn’t played a full season since 2015 and played just 17 total games from 2020 to 2022. Those injury concerns prevent this from being a home run for the Jets.
Drafting Olu Fashanu — B
The Jets didn’t make many draft selections, but this was a safe and smart first-round selection.
After signing Smith before the draft, they don’t have to rush Olu Fashanu onto the field. But he does give them a talented backup with a bright future.
Trading for Morgan Moses — A-
The Jets had Morgan Moses two years ago, so they know he’s a trustworthy right tackle. He’s not a Pro Bowler, but he’s also not a liability.
Moses isn’t a health concern like Smith, which is a positive. Plus, the Jets only gave up a sixth-round pick while moving back in the fourth round to get him, which is virtually nothing.
Signing Mike Williams — C+
It’s not hard to see what the Jets were thinking with this signing. But the Jets gave a one-year, $15 million deal to a wide receiver coming off an ACL injury who played just three games last year.
There’s no guarantee Mike Williams will be fully healthy for the start of the season. Obviously, they needed another legitimate threat to complement Garrett Williams, but there was some risk with this move.
Trading for Haason Reddick — A
After losing Bryce Huff in free agency, trading for Haason Reddick was just what the Jets needed.
Giving up a third-round pick is reasonable for a player with double-digit sacks in four straight years. It’s tough to poke holes in this move.
Signing Javon Kinlaw — D
Other than Javon Kinlaw being familiar with Robert Saleh, it’s hard to justify giving him a one-year deal worth $7.25 million. After all, the 49ers didn’t even exercise the fifth-year option of the former first-round pick.
In theory, Kinlaw made positive strides last year and has some upside. But this is potentially a wasteful signing that offers no guarantee of panning out and doesn’t even offer that much upside.
Trading Away Zach Wilson — A-
It doesn’t matter what the Jets got back for him, trading away Zach Wilson was a good move.
The trade looks even better when combined with the signing of Tyrod Taylor to back up Rodgers. Of course, the Jets deserve a failing grade for drafting Wilson in the first place. But cutting bait with him in favor of a veteran backup like Taylor was a great decision by the Jets.
Final Grade — B
For the most part, the Jets’ free agency grades were positive, helping the team put together an impressive offseason.
Naturally, there were one or two head-scratching moves and some player acquisitions that carry some risk. However, the Jets were clearly focused on their offense and front seven, which was smart. The biggest caveat is they spent a large amount of money on players with injury concerns. But those were calculated risks that have the potential to make the Jets a playoff-caliber team if they pan out.