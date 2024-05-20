Predicting All Eight NFL Division Winners in 2024

NFL training camps will be here before you know it, so now might be a good time to make 2024 NFL division winner predictions. If there is one thing we’ve learned over the years, it’s that division-winner picks aren’t as easy as you think. Only half of the division winners in 2022 repeated that accomplishment in 2023, so there is bound to be some turnaround this year as well.
Picking the Eight NFL Division Winners in 2024
Of course, there is a lot to consider when making preseason NFL predictions. We’ve had the draft and some big moves in free agency, not to mention young players taking a step forward and star players coming back from injuries.
We also don’t want to forget that last season ended with one of the best Super Bowls of all time. But for now, let’s just focus on sharing our 2024 NFL division winner predictions
AFC East: New York Jets
Buffalo remains the favorite in this division, but remember that the Bills had to rally late in the season to steal the division away from the Dolphins. They also had to make some tough decisions to get under the salary cap during the offseason, so they are bound to take a step backward. Even though they still have Josh Allen, the Bills will be more dependent on him than ever.
That makes Miami the obvious successor, right? Don’t forget that Tua Tagovailoa remains vulnerable to injury. The Dolphins will need him healthy for every game to win such a competitive division. That leaves the Jets to pull off the surprise. Assuming Aaron Rodgers can bounce back from the injury that cost him all of 2023, he’s poised to lead the Jets to the AFC crown with a strong supporting cast and a defense that also looks good on paper.
AFC North: Cincinnati Bengals
This might be the toughest division to call because the Ravens and Bengals are both quality teams while the Browns and Steelers could both be considered sleepers. Obviously, Baltimore was the better team in 2023, but that’s because Lamar Jackson stayed healthy. Jackson isn’t guaranteed to stay healthy all year, which is why it’s hard to go all-in with the Ravens.
Ironically, Joe Burrow was the one who was limited to 10 games last season because of an injury. But he should be back to full health in 2024 and figures to have the best offensive line of his career in front of him. Cincinnati’s roster is too talented to flop in back-to-back seasons if Burrow is healthy, which is why we prefer the Bengals over the Ravens in the AFC North.
AFC South: Indianapolis Colts
It’s crazy not to pick the Texans, right? Obviously, C.J. Stroud has a chance to be even better in his second season, especially with Stefon Diggs now part of the offense. But don’t forget that the Texans went through a lot of personnel changes on the defensive side of the ball. Likewise, the Jaguars are facing some questions after a disappointing 2023 campaign.
That leaves the door open for the Colts, who narrowly missed the playoffs last year despite playing most of the season with a backup quarterback. The Indianapolis roster is largely intact from last year, allowing the Colts to be in the hunt. It all comes down to the health and development of Anthony Richardson. But we saw enough from him last year to know his upside is high. Also, the Colts have Joe Flacco as the backup in case Richardson gets hurt, giving them some margin of error.
AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs
There’s not much to say about the AFC West. Even with Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton in the division, nobody is touching Andy Reid’s team.
As long as the Chiefs have the best player in the world and one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history on the roster – do we really need to say their names – nobody in the AFC West has a chance to unseat them.
NFC East: Philadelphia Eagles
As usual, this division is a toss-up between the Eagles and the Cowboys. Dallas won the division last year but hasn’t won it in back-to-back years since the mid-90s. Therefore, it’s Philadelphia’s turn to capture the NFC East.
With uncertainty over the future of both Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy with the team, the Cowboys have too much inner turmoil to get behind.
Also, the Eagles are too talented to allow last year’s late-season collapse to carry over to this season. The playmakers around Jalen Hurts remain impressive while the Philadelphia defense looks much better than last year, especially with Vic Fangio calling the shots. Look for the Eagles to get back on track in 2024 and dominate this division.
NFC North: Detroit Lions
Things won’t be as easy as you might think for the Lions. Jordan Love’s emergence last year makes the Packers a contender in the NFC North. Also, the Bears and Vikings could make plenty of noise if things click right away with their rookie quarterbacks.
That being said, Detroit is arguably the best team in the NFC. Jared Goff provides stability at quarterback, especially with the collection of playmakers around him. Meanwhile, the Lions spent a little money and two early-round draft picks on the defensive side of the ball. Under Dan Campbell, the Lions could be even better than last year’s 12-5 record, which makes them tough to beat.
NFC South: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta’s draft day head-scratcher aside, this team is poised to win the NFC South. In fairness, the 9-8 Buccaneers didn’t exactly place the bar that high in 2023. Tampa and New Orleans should also provide a decent amount of competition for the Falcons.
However, with a veteran like Kirk Cousins and one of the best offensive lines in football, the Falcons should be able to outlast the Bucs and Saints. Cousins should be better at utilizing Atlanta’s playmakers than the team’s quarterbacks did last season. That alone should elevate the Falcons to the best team in this lackluster division.
NFC West: San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers have won the NFC West in four of the last five years, and there’s no reason to think that will change. Brock Purdy is indeed a top-notch quarterback, especially with Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle around him. All three of those players are among the best at their position league-wide.
Defensively, the 49ers have elite players and difference-makers at every level. They might even have multiple elite players at all three levels of the defense. With all due respect to the Rams and Seahawks, neither looks equipped to steal the NFC West away from the 49ers barring something dramatic and unforeseen.