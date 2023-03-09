Even with a full offseason ahead of us, there’s nothing wrong with looking at the opening Super Bowl LVIII odds.
Obviously, the Super Bowl 2024 odds will change with free agency and the draft. However, we wanted to start the offseason with a baseline for where teams stand by sharing the opening Super Bowl LVIII odds and looking at why certain teams are considered the top Super Bowl LVIII favorites over others.
Opening Super Bowl LVIII odds
|Team
|Odds To Win Super Bowl
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+600
|Buffalo Bills
|+850
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+900
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+900
|San Francisco 49ers
|+900
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1500
|Baltimore Ravens
|+1600
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+2000
|Green Bay Packers
|+2500
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+2500
All odds taken March 07 at FanDuel Sportsbook
Admittedly, we’re not going to look closely at every team. There might be some dark horses for the 2024 Super Bowl that are being overlooked right now.
However, given everything that we know right now, let’s take a closer look at the teams with the best odds to win Super Bowl LVIII.
Chiefs, +600
It shouldn’t surprise anyone that the Chiefs have the shortest odds to win next year’s Super Bowl. It almost doesn’t matter what Kansas City does in free agency or the draft; they still have Patrick Mahomes.
In 2022, the Chiefs had a diminished receiving corps without Tyreek Hill, an average rushing attack, and solid but unspectacular defense, and yet Mahomes still led them to a Super Bowl. Why should next year be any different, even with issues to address at wide receiver and the offensive line this offseason?
Think of it this way, the Chiefs have played in three of the last four Super Bowls and been to the AFC Championship Game in five straight seasons. At worse, they have a one-in-four chance of winning the Super Bowl again, and the chances are probably even better than that with Mahomes.
Bills, +850
In one sense, the Bills finally winning a Super Bowl seems inevitable. On the other hand, they didn’t make a ton of progress in 2022 and could see their window starting to close.
There are also a couple of big pieces on the Buffalo defense – Tremaine Edmunds and Jordan Poyer – who are free agents this year. The good news is all of the key players on offense are under contract.
The Bills should have one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL behind Josh Allen. But they still need to shore up the defense and add depth to their roster if they’re going to get over the hump and win a Super Bowl.
Eagles, +900
Traditionally, Super Bowl losers don’t always fare well the following year. Just look at the Rams in 2022.
However, Philadelphia was arguably the NFL’s best team during the regular season in 2022. Plus, all of the receiving targets who helped Jalen Hurts have a breakout season are under contract for 2023.
That should make them among the elite teams in the NFC next season. However, more than half of Philadelphia’s defensive starters are going to be free agents this year. There is work to do on all three levels of a defense that played an underrated role in getting the Eagles to the Super Bowl this past season.
Bengals, +900
Three years into his career, we should know never to count out Joe Burrow and the Bengals. A Cincinnati team that has participated in the last two AFC Championship Games not only has Burrow but also some of the most cap flexibility heading into the offseason.
Granted, there will be changes this offseason, as the secondary and backfield need to be rebuilt to some extent. But the Bengals have Burrow and an elite collection of receivers. More importantly, there is still room for improvement, which is why the Bengals are still a serious Super Bowl contender.
49ers, +900
Given how little we know about Trey Lance as an NFL quarterback, San Francisco’s Super Bowl odds are surprisingly short. On the other hand, Kyle Shanahan has taken the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game three times in the last four years.
He did so last season with Brock Purdy, who could still factor into the equation at quarterback in 2023. Quarterback aside, it’s hard not to like San Francisco’s talent offensively with Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and others.
Plus, even with a handful of starters hitting free agency, the 49ers still figure to be one of the best defenses in the NFL next season, which means they will once again be a bonafide contender in the NFC.
Cowboys, +1500
With limited salary cap flexibility heading into the offseason, the Cowboys have some tough decisions to make and a lot of work ahead of them.
But we’ve seen enough from Dak Prescott over the years to know he makes the Cowboys a dark horse. Keep in mind the Dallas defense is led by Micah Parsons, so there is star power on both sides of the ball to make the Cowboys a threat in an NFC that remains rather wide-open.
Ravens, +1600
Obviously, Baltimore’s Super Bowl hopes are tied up with what happens with Lamar Jackson. If he’s back with the Ravens in 2023 and can stay healthy for a full season, Baltimore is capable of winning the Super Bowl.
Granted, the rest of the roster is far from perfect. But most of their starters from the NFL’s third-ranked defense are under contract. Keep in mind the Ravens went 10-7 with Jackson missing the last six games. If he’s back and healthy, don’t count out Baltimore.
Best Bet
If you’re planning on making a futures bet based on the opening Super Bowl LVIII odds, the best option is Kansas City.
As mentioned, the odds are favorable that the Chiefs will at least reach the conference championship game, and that can’t be said of too many teams.
Mahomes is still only 27 and very much in the prime of his career. If he is truly destined to surpass Tom Brady one day as the greatest of all time, he’s bound to win back-to-back Super Bowls at some point.
Even with a few other outstanding teams poised to give the Chiefs trouble in the AFC, they are still the best bet to win Super Bowl LVIII, especially if you can catch them with +600 odds.
