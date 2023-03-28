Knowing which sports betting podcasts are worth your time is a good start since these will greatly influence your decisions when it comes to making bets. The question is: “Which are the best sports betting podcasts out there?”
It’s best to listen to the cream of the crop since they are already trusted.
Best sports betting podcasts
The top sports gambling podcasts are a combination of expert analysis, entertainment, and information. Listening to these podcasts gives you insight into strategies that can help you make better-informed betting decisions. Moreover, these podcasts aren’t just pure numbers. They can also be fun and entertaining.
Here are the ten best sports gambling podcasts to listen to…
Bet The Board
Bet the Board is a podcast hosted by professional sports bettors, Todd Fuhrman, and Payne Insider. They offer in-depth analysis, viewpoints, and betting tips for basketball, football, and baseball. What’s great about this podcast is they use advanced statistics to determine profitable betting opportunities.
Moreover, the podcast features various insiders and experts in sports betting from time to time. If you’re going to bet on college football and the NFL, then look no further. After all, sports fans and bettors consider this the best sports betting podcast.
Barstool Pick Em
The Barstool Pick Em mainly covers football, particularly college football and the NFL. This podcast is hosted by Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool himself, and Dan “Big Cat” Katz, one of Barstool Sports’ personalities. Together, they make the podcast one of the most entertaining sports betting podcasts due to their chemistry.
However, when it comes to picks, make sure to be careful about what the hosts are recommending. These two usually don’t offer great analysis and advice when it comes to sports betting since they rely on intuition more.
You Better You Bet
The You Better You Bet podcast is hosted by sports betting experts, Nick Kostos and Ken “Locky Lockerson” Barkley. They provide in-depth analysis and insights on football, basketball, baseball, hockey, and many more. What separates this podcast from others is that it offers a mix of expert analysis and humor, making it an enjoyable experience for sports fans and bettors alike.
Moreover, the podcast invites a variety of guests from the sports betting industry which makes the show more entertaining and informative.
Hammer Dahn
Barstool Sports personalities Brandon Walker, Stu Feiner, and Jeff Nadu are the hosts of the Hammer Dahn sports betting podcast. They offer expert insights and analysis for a wide variety of sports while discussing them in a fun and lighthearted way.
Hammer Dahn is one of the top daily sports gambling podcasts out there due to the hosts being informative and funny at the same time. These three have great chemistry on the show.
Bet The Process
Bet The Process podcast is hosted by professional sports bettors and analysts, Rufus Peabody and Jeff Ma. What’s great about this podcast is they focus on data and analytics. The two discuss advanced analytics and numbers to determine which bets are the most profitable.
When it comes to number crunching, Bet The Process is the best sports betting podcast. If you want to listen to a podcast that has a technical and analytical tone, then this podcast is perfect for you.
The Favorites
The Favorites sports betting podcast is hosted by Chad Millman and Simon Hunter, both of whom are avid sports bettors and analysts. Together, they light-heartedly discuss betting on a wide variety of sports and provide expert analysis, insights, and strategies.
Aside from them, they also invite professional sports bettors, industry insiders, and celebrities who share their experiences. If you’re looking for a mix of humor and information, then this podcast is for you.
Sports Gambling Podcast
The Sports Gambling Podcast is hosted by seasoned sports bettors and analysts, Sean Green and Ryan Kramer. This podcast is one of the funniest sports betting podcasts out there. Moreover, they offer weekly sports betting content such as picks, predictions, and guides.
The podcast also has segments such as game previews, picks, predictions, and interviews with different sports betting personalities. If you’re looking for solid picks, then this podcast is for you.
The Action Network Podcast
The Action Network Podcast is an award-winning podcast that discusses betting in the NBA, NFL, and many more. It has a rotating cast of hosts and guests that provide valuable insights and analysis to sports bettors.
What’s great about this podcast is they use advanced analytics to make better picks and recommendations. Whether you are a new or a seasoned bettor, this podcast is a great listen.
Vegas Insider
The Vegas Insider sports betting podcast is hosted by Gill Alexander, who is a sports betting expert with over 25 years of experience. He offers first-hand information since he has contacts and sources inside the sports betting industry, something that other podcasts don’t have.
The podcast primarily discusses and gives insights into trends and betting strategies for the NFL and college football.
Against All Odds
Against All Odds is hosted by Sal “Cousin Sal” Iacono. Together with him is Brian “Brother Bri” Szokoli and Darren “The Parlay Kid” Szokoli. In the podcast, they discuss their sports betting experiences, particularly the bad ones.
Despite the friendly banter, the podcast also provides in-depth analysis of the NFL, NBA, and many more.
