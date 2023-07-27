Even though there is a lot of baseball left to play this year, the top MLB rookies in 2023 have already made their presence known. Ever since steroids and other PEDs were taken out, baseball has become a young man’s game once again.
Young players are having tons of success, which is why it’s appropriate to look at the best rookies right now because some of them have already started to blossom into stars.
Top MLB rookies 2023
The Rookie of the Year voting in both leagues is bound to be interesting to watch this season. Some of the best rookies in MLB have already turned themselves into favorites to win the award.
But with so many great young players in the game, the award is far from decided. While there is still plenty of time left in the season, let’s look at the top MLB rookies in 2023 who have already set the stage to become superstars in the future.
Josh Jung, Rangers
The Rangers have been one of the biggest surprises in baseball this year, and Josh Jung has been a big part of that. The rookie third baseman made the All-Star Team after batting .280 with 19 home runs durng the first half of the season.
He’s held his own against right-handed pitchers while absolutely crushing lefties. Even with high-priced stars like Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, Jung has become an integral part of the Texas lineup and looks like he could grow into a superstar in the future.
Bryce Miller, Mariners
It’s been an up-and-down season for the Mariners, although Bryce Miller has been a bright spot for Seattle since getting called up in early May. Over the first three starts of his career, Miller allowed just one run on seven hits over 19 innings of work. It was one of the best starts to a career in baseball history.
Obviously, Miller was never going to be able to keep performing at that level all year. However, over the first 12 starts of his career, Miller pitched at least five innings and gave up one run or less seven times. He’s been almost too good to believe, making him one of the top rookie pitchers in 2023.
Masataka Yoshida, Red Sox
The Red Sox surely had high hopes for Masataka Yoshida after he made the move from Japan. But the 30-year-old rookie may be surpassing expectations. In his first experience facing MLB pitching, Yoshida is hitting over .300 and is in a three-person race with Bo Bichette and Yandy Diaz for the batting title in the American League.
He’s also provided some power, already driven in 50 runs, and has an OPS that’s approaching .900. In short, he’s been everything the Red Sox thought they were getting, and perhaps more.
Tanner Bibee, Guardians
Not surprisingly, Cleveland’s farm system has produced another outstanding young pitcher. At 24, Tanner Bibee has given the Guardians another homegrown pitcher who looks like he could develop into a frontline starter.
Bibee was good right away after getting called up in late April. He then went through a rough patch in June but appears to be coming out of it. With the Guards in a tight race with Minnesota at the top of the AL Central, Bibee is going to be pitching some big games down the stretch. But he’s pitched well enough thus far for Cleveland to trust him to deliver.
Gunnar Henderson, Orioles
The Orioles got a glimpse of what Gunnar Henderson could do last year. However, the young third baseman has taken things to another level during his first full season in the big leagues.
He’s on pace to hit over 20 homers and drive in 75 runs, and he’s still just 22. Henderson has become an underrated part of Baltimore’s success in 2023, adding depth to the lineup that has turned the Orioles into a bonafide contender in the American League.
Kodai Senga, Mets
The Mets have had some issues with their rotation this year, but outside of a few rocky starts early in the year, Kodai Senga hasn’t been part of the problem. He was a late addition to the All-Star Game after posting a 3.31 ERA during the first half of the season.
Senga’s ghost forkball has been as good as advertised, allowing him to average well over a strikeout per inning. While he’s a little older than most rookies, Senga is still excelling during his first season in the big leagues.
Elly De La Cruz, Reds
Since making his MLB debut on June 6, Elly De La Cruz has become one of the most dynamic and explosive players in the big leagues. He was considered one of the top prospects in baseball and has lived up to the hype.
Since the day he was called up, De La Cruz has hit and hit for power, not to mention been a menace for opposing teams on the base paths. He’s on pace to easily steal 30-plus bases without coming close to playing a full season.
De La Cruz is one of several young players the Reds have brought up this year that have helped make Cincinnati a playoff contender. But De La Cruz is by far the most electric and has all the makings of a superstar on par with Ronald Acuna Jr. or Fernando Tatis Jr.
Hunter Brown, Astros
The Astros have needed their young pitchers to step up and Hunter Brown has delivered. Granted, he has hit a rough patch in July that has caused his ERA to inflate. But at the end of June, Brown had a 3.62 ERA and had become an invaluable part of Houston’s rotation.
Obviously, the 24-year-old needs to overcome his recent struggles. But he looks like a keeper, giving the Astros another young pitcher who can be a leader in their rotation in the years to come.
Francisco Alvarez, Mets
A year ago, many people considered Francisco Alvarez to be the top prospect in all of baseball. It hasn’t taken Alvarez much time in the big leagues to show why that’s the case, making it clear that he’s one of the top MLB rookies in 2023.
The 21-year-old catcher is known for his raw power, which has been on full display. He didn’t even start the season in the big leagues but is on the cusp of 20 home runs, meaning he could push for 35 or 40 long balls by the end of the season. Alvarez has also delivered for the Mets in clutch situations and been far better behind the plate than the team anticipated.
Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks
For most of the season, Corbin Carroll has been the obvious frontrunner for Rookie of the Year honors in the National League. The 22-year-old outfielder has been a catalyst for the Diamondbacks becoming a playoff contender. He’s displayed both speed and power, not to mention solid defense, making him one of the leading young players in baseball.
Carroll is a safe bet to join the 20-20 club and might have a chance to join the 30-30 club as a rookie, as he’s already inching close to 30 stolen bases and might have an outside chance at 30 homers. Carroll is rocking an OPS that’s close to .900 and has also helped Arizona by playing multiple outfield positions, showing his versatility in more than one way.