With the influx of young talent in baseball these days, some of the best MLB players under 25 in 2024 have a chance to be among the best players in the league of any age.
In fact, when you look around at the top young baseball players right now, it’s clear the future of the game is promising.
Ranking Best 10 MLB Players Under 25 Ahead of 2024 Season
Some of the players who had breakout seasons in 2023 are still young enough to keep getting better. You never know who is going to take another big step forward in 2024.
With that in mind, let’s look closely at the 10 best MLB players under 25 in 2024.
10. Nolan Gorman
With almost two full seasons in the majors under his belt, Nolan Gorman is still only 23 heading into the 2024 campaign. He chipped in 27 homers and 76 RBI for the Cardinals last year, proving to be an important member of the St. Louis lineup.
While Gorman will have to compete for playing time in 2024, his bat is too good for the Cardinals to keep him out of the lineup.
9. Christopher Morel
The Cubs have become easy to overlook, which is why Christopher Morel hasn’t received more attention league-wide.
But he deserves some publicity after hitting 26 homers with an OPS of .821 last season. He also started games at six different positions in 2023, so the 24-year-old brings a lot more to the table than just his bat.
8. Triston Casas
Lost in a disappointing season for the Red Sox in 2023 was the emergence of Triston Casas. The first baseman made his MLB debut in late 2022 and proceeded to hit 24 home runs with an OPS of .857 in 2023.
Casas figures to take another step forward in 2024 and continue to establish himself as one of Boston’s building blocks for the future.
7. Francisco Alvarez
Being a catcher in the big leagues is one of the toughest jobs in baseball. Somehow, Francisco Alvarez was able to lock down a job as an everyday catcher when he was just 21. It takes someone special to pull that off.
Granted, his .209 average in 2023 doesn’t reflect well on him. However, Alvarez handled himself behind the plate while showing off his incredible power with 25 home runs. His power makes him a potential superstar, and with some experience under his belt, the 22-year-old Alvarez has a chance to take a big step toward reaching his potential in 2023.
6. Michael Harris II
Promoted out of need in 2022, Michael Harris II took home Rookie of the Year honors that season. While he was a little less productive last season, he still hit .293 with an OPS of .808 in 2023.
He’ll also play the 2024 season at age 23 with two years in the big leagues under his belt. With a little more power, Harris could be a 20-20 player who also plays strong defense. Players like that aren’t easy to find, especially when they’re this young and have plenty of room to get better.
5. Elly De La Cruz
When he first got to the big leagues last summer, it was like Elly De La Cruz was shot out of a cannon. He instantly became a must-see player for the Reds.
He eventually cooled down and only hit .235. But De La Cruz also had 13 homers and 35 stolen bases in a little over half a season. He’s an electric player and the baseball world is eagerly anticipating what the 22-year-old will do during his first full season in the majors in 2024.
4. Gunnar Henderson
Gunnar Henderson was just 21 when he made his big league debut in August 2022. That experience allowed him to hit the ground running in 2023, winning Rookie of the Year honors and a Silver Slugger Award. His 66 extra-base hits and 82 RBI last season are just the beginning for him.
Henderson is still only 22 at the start of the 2024 season, yet he’s already among the best third basemen in baseball and figures to win plenty more Silver Slugger Awards in the years to come.
3. Corbin Carroll
By June of 2023, there was little doubt that Corbin Carroll was going to be National League Rookie of the Year. He won that award unanimously after also being named an all-star and becoming an All-MLB First-Team selection, putting together one of the greatest rookie seasons in MLB history.
More importantly, Carroll helped to lead the Diamondbacks on an unexpected run to the World Series. He’s one of the fastest players in baseball and among the most dynamic young outfielders in the game today. The D’Backs must be thrilled to have locked him into a long-term deal.
2. Bobby Witt Jr.
The 11-year contract extension worth $288.7 million that the Royals gave him should tell you everything you need to know about Bobby Witt Jr. A small-market team like the Royals doesn’t throw that much money around unless they’re confident a player is worth it.
There should be no doubt that Witt is worth it after the numbers he put up in 2023. On top of putting together a 30-30 season, he led the league in triples. In fact, he was the first player in MLB history with at least 10 triples, 30 home runs, and 45 stolen bases. Witt is only 23 and has two years in the majors under his belt, and so his best days are probably ahead of him.
Could Witt become one of the greatest shortstops in MLB history?
1. Julio Rodriguez
With the likes of Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. finally turning 25, there’s no doubt that Julio Rodriguez is the best player under 25 in the big leagues. He only turned 23 after the 2023 season but is already a bonafide superstar with two all-star selections and two Silver Slugger Awards, not to mention Rookie of the Year honors in 2023.
Rodriguez had a 30-30 season with over 100 RBI in 2023 and still hasn’t reached his full potential. If things break well for him in 2024, Rodriguez is a player who could contend for MVP honors.