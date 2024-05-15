2024 AL Rookie of the Year Rankings

Barely a month and a half into the MLB season, there are already some AL ROY candidates for 2024 emerging. A host of young players have hit the ground running and have not let a lack of experience hold them back.
It’s becoming clear that the race for AL Rookie of the Year is going to be fun to watch.
Top 5 Rookie of the Year Candidates in 2024
To be fair, it’s still too soon to know if any of these talented youngsters will end up having one of the greatest rookie seasons of all time. But these players possess plenty of promise and have started to showcase that early in the 2024 season. Let’s take a closer look at some of the top AL ROY candidates in 2024.
5. Jackson Holliday
For the moment, Jackson Holliday’s Rookie of the Year chances are still based on his projection and potential. The Orioles called him up in April and he fell flat on his face, going 2 for 34 before being sent down. But he’s been hitting at triple-A and the hype train on him has been moving too fast Baltimore not to give him another chance at some point.
If he gets back to the big leagues during the middle of the summer and puts together a great second half, the MLB legacy can’t be ruled out of the Rookie of the Year race.
4. Colton Cowser
Before the season, nobody would have guessed that Colton Cowser would be Baltimore’s best Rookie of the Year candidate over Holliday, but that’s how things have played out thus far.
He hit a pitiful .115 in his brief MLB appearance last season, only to hit the ground running in 2024. Cowser’s strikeout rate is a little high, but he’s been able to make up for it by hitting six homers and nine doubles while driving in 20 runs over his first 37 games of the season.
If he can continue to produce those types of numbers for a first-place team, Cowser will have a strong argument for Rookie of the Year honors.
3. Wilyer Abreu
The Red Sox might have something with Wilyer Abreu becoming their primary right fielder. The performances of Abreu and surprising MVP candidate Tyler O’Neill have helped to salvage Boston’s season thus far amidst injuries to other key players.
Of course, Abreu hit .316 in his 76 at-bats last season, so his success this year isn’t a total surprise. A lack of power is going to make it hard for Abreu to stand out. But he’s hitting .282 with an OPS of .851 while showcasing some speed and doubles power, so he’s definitely on the ROY radar.
2. Mason Miller
Pitching in Oakland will make it hard for Mason Miller to get the attention he needs to win Rookie of the Year. However, his performance early in the season has been too good to ignore. Through his first 13 appearances, Miller has eight saves, a 1.10 ERA, and a 0.67 WHIP. He’s thrown 16.1 innings in those 13 appearances and struck out an astounding 33 batters while only walking four.
In other words, Miller is blowing away hitters as Oakland’s closer. Typically, relief pitchers have a narrow path to Rookie of the Year, whether they play for a losing team or not. But if Miller continues to dominate opposing hitters, he’ll likely be an all-star and put himself in a good position to win Rookie of the Year.
1. Evan Carter
After playing a key role for the Rangers during the postseason last year, Evan Carter had a leg up in the Rookie of the Year race heading into the season.
People already knew who he was heading into the season and they know what he’s capable of doing at the plate.
Carter’s batting average has dipped this year, as he has started to slump in May after a red-hot April. He’s also dealing with a finger injury that’s a little concerning. But if he can get back on track, Carter has the kind of power that will make him stand out in the Rookie of the Year race and make him the obvious choice for the award.