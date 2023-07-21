Even with the Red Sox still within striking distance of a Wild Card spot, there are Justin Turner Red Sox trade rumors in 2023. Even if he’s not among the best players available, the 38-year-old can still hit and brings a lot to the table for a potential contender.
The caveat is that the latest Red Sox trade deadline news still leaves uncertainty over whether Boston will be a buyer or a seller at the deadline, complicating some of the Justin Turner Red Sox trade rumors in 2023.
Top trade destinations for Justin Turner in 2023
In the event that the Red Sox decide to sell, there are bound to be tons of possible Justin Turner trades on the table. After all, Turner has had a productive year and brings tons of postseason experience to him.
That should encourage the Red Sox to consider their options and could ultimately make a trade involving Turner more likely. Therefore, we decided to dig through all of the Justin Turner Red Sox trade rumors in 2023 and make a list of the five teams most likely to trade for Turner before the deadline.
Padres
The Padres aren’t exactly in a prime position to grab a playoff spot at the moment. But given their preseason expectations, they might make a move or two at the deadline to improve their chances of making a strong push in the second half. If that ends up happening, San Diego is likely to target a player like Turner. Keep in mind that the Padres just parted ways with Nelson Cruz, so there is an opening on the roster for a right-handed DH.
Turner would be an obvious fit to fill the spot vacated by Cruz. Given the season Turner is having, he could probably be San Diego’s full-time DH, taking at-bats away from Matt Carpenter, who has also had a poor season. Turner could even see some time at first base with the Padres, as Jake Cronenworth has had a down season while journeyman Brandon Dixon hasn’t produced much in his opportunities.
Giants
San Francisco was a marginal playoff contender early in the season, but the Giants look like the real deal right now. That will have them in the market for some help at the deadline. The fact that Turner is a former Dodger could make the Giants a little more eager to trade for him, allowing Turner to prove to his former team that they should have tried harder to retain him.
In terms of filling a need, Turner could become San Francisco’s right-handed DH option opposite Joc Pederson, allowing Wilmer Flores and J.D. Davis to play in the field every day. With the injury to Thairo Estrada, the Giants could use a little more pop in their lineup. Turner might even be able to play a few games at second base.
Pederson could also play a few more games in the outfield with a DH like Turner available, helping the Giants to overcome some of the injuries at that position.
Guardians
The Guardians are likely to be in a tight battle with the Twins at the top of the AL Central all season. Any improvement to Cleveland’s roster could end up making a difference in the long run.
While finding replacements for an injury-riddled rotation is probably a bigger priority for the Guardians right now, Cleveland also needs to look for an offensive boost, which is why Turner figures to be on their radar.
Josh Bell and Josh Naylor have split the DH spot for most of the season while also handling most of the duties at first base. Naylor has put together a good season but Bell has faltered. Bell has been especially bad against left-handed pitching, which is why Turner would fit at a DH against lefties, strengthening Cleveland’s lineup while sending Bell to the bench.
Turner could also rotate in at first base and take more playing time away from Bell if he produces, making him a worthwhile trade target for the Guards.
Orioles
Most people probably don’t remember that Turner made his big-league debut with the Orioles. It would be a nice subplot for him to return to Baltimore late in his career, especially now that the Orioles are bonafide playoff contenders. If there is one area where the upstart Orioles are clearly lacking, it’s in veteran players. Given Turner’s extensive playoff experience during his time in Los Angeles, he would be a great addition to Baltimore’s roster.
At the moment, the Orioles don’t have anyone who could be considered a full-time DH, opening the door for Turner to get plenty of at-bats as long as he’s producing. There could also be opportunities for Turner to play second base in Baltimore. Adam Frazier has had some ups and downs this year and is hitting under .200 against lefties, opening the door for Turner to get some at-bats as a second baseman.
Of course, with all of the intangibles Turner would bring to the young Orioles, there would be the icing on the cake if he were to return to Baltimore.
Astros
For the first time in a long time, it’s not a sure thing that the Astros will even make the playoffs this year. They are trailing Texas in the AL West, putting them in the midst of a crowded Wild Card race. That means Houston will need to make some improvements at the deadline just to make it to the postseason, which is where Turner enters the equation.
With Jose Altuve on the IL, the Astros could use some at-bats at second base from a veteran like Turner. Even after Altuve returns, giving him days off wouldn’t hurt, especially with Turner available.
Trading for Turner would also give Houston another option at DH with Yordan Alvarez sidelined. With Corey Julks earning more playing time in left field, the DH spot is a little more open for a midseason addition like Turner.