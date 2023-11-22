During the early stages of the offseason, there have already been several MLB trade proposals in 2023, and even some relatively minor trades completed. But the hot stove has only started to heat up this offseason. There are bound to be many more MLB trade proposals in 2023, which could possibly result in one of the biggest trades in MLB history being made.
Blockbuster MLB trades that could happen this offseason
It’s important to keep in mind that you can’t believe everything you hear in the rumor mill. We’ve all heard of some possible trades in the 2023-24 offseason. After all, most teams are willing to listen to just about any offer. But that doesn’t mean they’re going to seriously consider every offer and possibility.
That’s why we’ve listened to the rumor mill and come back with several trade scenarios that would be both significant and realistic enough to actually happen this offseason.
Orioles Swap Anthony Santander for Shane Bieber
Despite Anthony Santander being one of Baltimore’s best hitters during a breakout season for the club in 2023, he could become trade bait this winter. With Cedric Mullins solidified in center field, Austin Hays being a regular contributor, and youngsters like Heston Kjerstad and Colton Cowser on their way, not to mention several viable DH candidates, Santander is potentially expendable. He also holds plenty of value, especially for teams that need a boost offensively.
The Guardians are surely one of those teams in need of some offense. At the same time, Shane Bieber is on the chopping block in Cleveland because his salary is getting too high for the Guards to afford. Plus, the Guards always have good young arms in the pipeline. A swap involving Santander and Bieber makes sense for both parties with the Orioles looking for a frontline starter who can lead their rotation if they get back to the postseason in 2024.
Rays Trade Tyler Glasnow and Randy Arozarena
Much like the Guardians, the Rays are a team that is often forced to trade star players when their salaries in arbitration get too high. Tyler Glasnow is set to make well over $20 million during his final year of arbitration and Tampa simply can’t have one player making that much money.
Even for just one year of team control, Glasnow is bound to fetch a decent price on the trade market for the Rays because he’s surely one of the greatest starting pitchers in the game right now. The same is true for Randy Arozarena, who could make close to $10 million in 2024. The Rays might be willing to pay that in order to keep him for another year. But with Arozarena having three years of arbitration left, his value on the trade market could be too high for the Rays to ignore.
Dodgers Acquire Dylan Cease
For the first time in several years, the Dodgers are desperate for rotation help. They can’t rely on Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May being healthy in 2024 while Clayton Kershaw is a free agent. Of course, Los Angeles will pursue the top starters on the free-agent market. But the Dodgers could also look to trade for a pitcher like Dylan Cease.
It looks like a safe bet that the White Sox will trade Cease this winter with the Dodgers already being linked to him in the rumor mill. The Dodgers have both the need and the prospect capital to trade for Cease, making LA an obvious destination for him.
Yankees Pay Huge Price for Juan Soto
Whether the Padres trade Juan Soto or not is bound to be one of the biggest storylines of the offseason. He’s probably not going to sign an extension before becoming a free agent next winter and the Padres can still put together a loaded lineup without him, so they will surely listen to offers.
The Yankees are desperate for outfield help and would reinvigorate their disappointed fanbase by acquiring Soto. Given their circumstances, the Yankees could be willing to pay a big price to get Soto and then worry about signing him to an extension later.
Padres Trade Away More Than Soto
Trading Soto might not be San Diego’s only big move this winter. Players like Trent Grisham, Jake Cronenworth, and Ha-Seong Kim could also be on the chopping block after the Padres had a disappointing season in 2023.
Those players don’t appear to be essential to San Diego’s plans in 2024 but still hold some value on the trade market. While Grisham, Cronenworth, and Kim have been useful players, they aren’t part of San Diego’s core, so the Padres could get creative and use one or more of them as trade chips.
Reds Trade Jonathan India
There aren’t many people more popular in the city of Cincinnati than Jonathan India. He’s been a beloved figure by the Reds and their fans for the past three seasons. The problem is that the Reds are now being flooded with young, talented infielders. On top of Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, Noelvi Marte, and others are ready to be regular contributors.
That makes India a viable trade candidate and a great option for any team that needs a second baseman.
Mets Hold Onto Pete Alonso
With free agency a year away for Pete Alonso, there has been speculation that the Mets could trade one of the greatest first basemen in the game right now, continuing the fire sale they had over the summer.
However, sometimes not making a trade is the best move. The Mets are bound to get a lot of calls and receive a lot of offers for Alonso. However, it should be obvious that they need to hold onto him and offer him a long-term extension. It won’t be easy cause there will be offers for Alonso that will be tough to turn down. But with David Stearns now calling the shots, the Mets will wisen up and hold onto Alonso amidst all of the trade chatter.