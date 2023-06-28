It’s officially a fight at the top of the NL West, so it’ll be fascinating to see who are the Dodgers’ trade deadline targets in 2023. In past years, the Dodgers have been able to orchestra some of the best baseball trades right at the trade deadline while also going after the best players available.
But after a quiet winter, it remains to be seen if the Dodgers will be more aggressive this summer.
Dodgers trade deadline targets 2023
Naturally, there are already plenty of Dodgers trade rumors flying around. Given the competition they face just to win the NL West, much less get back to the World Series, it’s safe to assume the Dodgers will need to make some bold moves if they hope to reach the promised land.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the potential Dodgers trade deadline targets in 2023.
Aroldis Chapman
A team like the Dodgers that has become accustomed to being in the postseason knows how important a good bullpen can be in October. That should make Aroldis Chapman a target for the Dodgers.
In fairness, every contending team will be looking at Chapman as a trade target. However, the Dodgers have a reputation for being aggressive in these types of situations. They also have a strong farm system, which would help them make a strong push to acquire Chapman. The veteran would add another late-inning reliever, another lefty, and postseason experience to the Los Angeles bullpen, making him the perfect trade candidate for the Dodgers.
Nick Senzel
While Nick Senzel’s season has been complicated by injuries, the Reds may not have much need for him when he’s healthy given some of the young players they’ve called up in his absence. That could open the door for a team like the Dodgers to trade for him.
Of course, Senzel may not make a huge impact for Los Angeles. But he’s versatile, much like Chris Taylor, giving the Dodgers another option at second base, third base, and a right-handed bat in a left-hand-heavy outfield.
If the Dodgers don’t trade for a shortstop and leave Taylor to get most of the playing time there, Senzel would be a good fit to replace Taylor as the team’s super-utility player.
Paul DeJong
If the Dodgers trade for a shortstop to replace Miguel Rojas. and free up Taylor for a utility role, Paul DeJong is one option. He’s certainly not the best option available, although he would be an upgrade over Rojas.
Keep in mind the Dodgers may not feel as if they need a significant upgrade at shortstop because they have survived most of the season without getting much at that position. Plus, they still have Taylor in the mix. Other than paying a $2 million buyout for next season, DeJong wouldn’t come at a high price, making him a cost-effective option at shortstop, allowing the Dodgers to address other areas of their roster at the deadline.
Tim Anderson
If the Dodgers want to be a little more aggressive in pursuit of a shortstop, Tim Anderson figures to be a clear option. He’s certainly not had a great year but he’s also far better than what he’s shown, so a change of scenery to a contending club could help him.
Based on his performance this year, the White Sox may not be inclined to pick up his $14 million option for next year, putting him on the trade block if Chicago isn’t a serious playoff contender at the deadline. Anderson has been an all-star in each of the past two seasons, and if he can play anywhere close to that level, he’d be a huge upgrade over what the Dodgers have gotten from their shortstops this year.
Zack Greinke
If nothing else, the Dodgers need to consider trading for a pitcher like Zack Greinke. He’s surely not the same pitcher he was with the Dodgers from 2013 to 2015.
But he can still eat up innings at the back end of a rotation that lacks depth right now because of injuries. In what could be his swan song, Greinke probably won’t mind returning to Los Angeles so he can help the Dodgers win a World Series.
Marcus Stroman
There are already plenty of Dodgers trade rumors linking Los Angeles to Marcus Stroman. His contract situation is a little complicated with a sizeable player option for 2024 — will the Cubs look to deal him?
Stroman has had such a great year that they have to listen to offers for him to see if they can acquire a top-flight prospect for him. For the Dodgers, adding Stroman would not only add depth to their rotation but would also give them another frontline pitcher to pair with Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin.
Even if Dustin May and Walker Buehler don’t make it back, Stroman, Kershaw, and Gonsolin would give Los Angeles a formidable postseason rotation.
Shohei Ohtani
The Dodgers will surely be eager to bid on Shohei Ohtani when he becomes a free agent this winter. But he could also be one of the Dodgers’ trade deadline targets in 2023 if the Angels fall out of contention.
As mentioned, if the Dodgers don’t get some of their injured starters back from the IL, there will be pressure on them to find a starter at the deadline. Of course, trading for Ohtani, who would also serve as a DH, means pivoting and trading away J.D. Martinez. But if the Dodgers are serious about a World Series run, they might be willing to pursue such a scenario.