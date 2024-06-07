Dodgers vs Phillies: Who’s the NL’s Best Team in 2024?

Even before we get to the midway point of the MLB season, it’s clear that in the National League, it’s going to be Dodgers vs Phillies in 2024.
That doesn’t mean one of these teams will ultimately win the pennant. However, it’s clear that both are bonafide World Series contenders and the two best teams in the National League this season.
Debating Dodgers vs Phillies as NL’s Best Team
But between the two teams, who deserves to be considered the team to beat in the National League right now? Is it the Phillies or the Dodgers? We decided to do a deep dive into both teams to name an early victor in the debate between the Phillies and the Dodgers.
Rotation
Surprisingly, the Phillies have had the edge with their starting pitching thus far. Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola have been good as usual, but it’s Ranger Suarez who’s been the ace of the staff and the Cy Young frontrunner. Cristopher Sanchez has also been outstanding, giving the Phillies four excellent starters despite some lingering questions about the fifth spot.
The Dodgers have been good but not quite at the same level despite having four starters who already have at least five wins. Youngster Gavin Stone is having a breakout season alongside ace Tyler Glasnow while Yoshinobu Yamamoto is starting to settle in during his first MLB season. Los Angeles also has James Paxton, who’s having a solid but unspectacular season. But like the Phillies, they don’t have the fifth spot solidified, as Walker Buehler is yet to get back on track after missing all of last year.
Bullpen
The Phillies may have the best rotation ERA in baseball, but it’s the Dodgers who have the superior bullpen right now. Evan Phillips has been lights-out as the closer while Alex Vesia and Daniel Hudson have been nearly as good. Veterans like Blake Treinen and Ryan Yarbrough also give the Dodgers good depth in their bullpen.
To be fair, the Phillies have been almost as good. Jeff Hoffman and Jose Alvarado have both closed out games, although Matt Strahm might be having a better season than both of them. The Phillies are also thrilled with what they’re getting from 23-year-old Orion Kerkering. However, outside of that quartet, things start to fall apart despite the presence of familiar names like Seranthony Dominguez and Gregory Soto.
Offense
This category is almost too close to call, but the Phillies get the edge because of their depth. After winning his salary arbitration case this past winter, Alec Bohm looks like an all-star. Bryce Harper, meanwhile, looks like he could make a case for MVP. Even with Nick Castellanos struggling, J.T. Realmuto having a modest season, and Trea Turner on the IL, the Phillies have a dynamic offense. Kyle Schwarber is still doing what he does best – draw walks and hit home runs – while ancillary players like Bryson Stott and Edmundo Sosa have been steady contributors contributing to Philly’s lineup depth.
To be fair, the top half of the Los Angeles lineup is better than any in baseball. Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani are both in the MVP conversation at this point in the season. Behind them, Freddie Freeman is still producing like one of the greatest first basemen of all time. Plus, Will Smith looks like the best catcher in baseball while Teoscar Hernandez provides plenty of power as well. The problem with the Dodgers is they don’t have a lot going on in the bottom half of the order with Gavin Lux, Enrique Hernandez, Chris Taylor, and others all having disappointing seasons offensively.
The Verdict
In the argument of the Dodgers vs Phillies in 2024, the edge right now belongs to Philadelphia. The Phillies have an utterly dominant rotation and a lineup that is among the best in baseball despite not having Turner healthy or Castellanos producing. Even if the bullpen could use a little more depth, that’s not a huge issue right now.
To be fair, the Dodgers have multiple MVP candidates and several notable pitchers on the IL who could return during the second half of the season. That gives Los Angeles a high upside when all is said and done, meaning the Dodgers could be at their best when the playoffs arrive. But based on the season to this point, the Phillies are undoubtedly the team to beat in the National League.