For a team that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2016, it’ll be a welcome change for all of the Texas Rangers trade rumors in 2023 to revolve around adding pieces and not subtracting them.
The Rangers have already added one of the best players available at the deadline by acquiring Aroldis Chapman. But the Texas Rangers trade targets aren’t going to end with Chapman.
Rangers top trade targets at 2023 deadline
But what are the latest Texas Rangers trade rumors in 2023 saying about the team’s plans at the deadline? Well, it’s safe to say that the Rangers’ trade for Chapman was only the beginning.
Let’s take a closer look at some of the Texas Rangers’ trade targets and who they could look to acquire before the trade deadline.
Teoscar Hernandez
If the Mariners can’t pull themselves into contention, Teoscar Hernandez could become a trade chip with Texas being one possible destination. The Rangers don’t exactly have a full-time left fielder or even a full-time DH. Hernandez would be able to fill in at either one of those positions.
He would also give the Texas lineup even more power from the right side. Since Hernandez will be a free agent this winter, the price to trade for him won’t be too high, which is good because the Rangers don’t have a lot of blue-chip prospects to trade. To be fair, Hernandez would be more of a luxury addition rather than addressing a clear need. But he’s certainly someone who the Rangers would be wise to consider.
Corey Dickerson
If a trade for Hernandez is unfeasible, Corey Dickerson might be a more realistic option. His salary is much lower than what is still owed to Hernandez and the Nationals have no reason to keep him if there is interest on the trade market. Plus, as a left-hand-hitting outfielder, Dickerson is a more natural platoon partner for Robbie Grossman, who has hit left-handed pitchers this year but struggled against righties.
Obviously, Dickerson would be a more modest upgrade than Hernandez, but he does fill a need the Rangers have.
Lane Thomas
If the Rangers want to swing for the fences in terms of an outfielder, Lane Thomas is the player to target. He’ll have two more years of team control after this season, so Washington is going to drive a hard bargain. However, the Nats will trade him if the price is right. At the all-star break, Thomas was hitting over .300 with 14 homers and an .844 OPS.
He would more than solidify the Texas outfield, making them stronger defensively while adding another productive bat. It’s not the most obvious trade for a team like the Rangers without a lot of chips to give up, but acquiring Thomas would knock it out of the park from their perspective.
Brad Hand
For a playoff-bound team like the Rangers, bullpen depth is important to add at the deadline. That should put veteran lefty Brad Hand on their radar. While Hand hasn’t had a great season, the Rockies could be willing to trade him rather than pick up his $7 million option for next season.
Hand comes with postseason experience and wouldn’t cost an arm and a leg in terms of prospects, so he fits what Texas needs.
Kyle Finnegan
Among right-handed relievers, Kyle Finnegan stands out as a potential target for the Rangers. He’s had an excellent year in Washington and would add to the depth in front of Chapman and Will Smith.
Of course, Finnegan has two more years of arbitration, so he’ll cost a little more than most players who are just rentals. But if the Rangers believe that they’re set up to contend for the next several years, adding a reliever like Finnegan could be both a short-term and long-term investment, so he might be worth the prospect capital it would take to acquire him.
Lance Lynn
Despite losing Jacob deGrom to a season-ending injury, the Texas rotation has held up well this season. Nathan Eovaldi and Jon Gray have led the way, Martin Perez, and Andrew Heaney have been solid, and Dane Dunning has come on strong. But adding some depth to guard against injury couldn’t hurt, which is why a pitcher like Lance Lynn is a potential trade target.
Lynn hasn’t had a great season, but he has pitched in Texas before. The Rangers would only need him to be a back-end starter who can eat up innings. He would also be affordable in terms of prospect capital, making him a good option for Texas.
Lucas Giolito
If the Rangers feel they need a frontline starter who can take their rotation to the next level, Lucas Giolito might be a more suitable trade target. The drawback is that Giolito is one of the best starters available on the trade market this summer.
The White Sox will surely be fielding several offers for him, making it hard for Texas to put together an enticing offer. But if they can do it, a rotation of Eovaldi, Gray, and Giolito would surely make the Rangers feel good about their chances in October.
Shohei Ohtani
The further the Angels fall out of contention, the closer they get to actually trading away Shohei Ohtani. Somewhat surprisingly, there have been Texas Rangers trade rumors in 2023 connecting Ohtani to the Rangers.
It may not be easy for the Angels to trade him to a division rival, but that won’t matter much knowing Ohtani is just a rental. Plus, the Halos will just want the best value they can get. The caveat is the Rangers may not have a good enough farm system, so trading a young player who’s already in the big leagues might be necessary to trade for Ohtani. But the Rangers would certainly welcome Ohtani to the fold as both a DH and a pitcher.
Based on what the Rangers have accomplished thus far in 2023, adding Ohtani could potentially put them over the top.