For a player, there is no greater honor than getting into the Hall of Fame, but how does Baseball Hall of Fame eligibility work?
Not all fans are aware of the voting process for the MLB Hall of Fame or the various MLB Hall of Fame voting rules. In fact, there are several ways to get into Cooperstown and various types of Baseball Hall of Fame eligibility.
Baseball Hall of Fame eligibility explained
Hopefully, fans know some of the basics of Baseball Hall of Fame eligibility.
After all, it won’t be long until some of the oldest MLB players go through the process of trying to get into the Hall of Fame. But to help you understand the process better, let’s answer some of the most fundamental questions about how the Baseball Hall of Fame works.
How many years do you need to play to be eligible for the Hall of Fame?
To be eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame, players must play in the big leagues for at least 10 years. At the time of their election, they must have been active during a period between five and 15 years before their election to the Hall of Fame.
Therefore, players must have played at least 10 years in the majors and be retired for at least five years before they are eligible to be elected to the Hall of Fame.
This stipulation helps prevent players who only played briefly in the big leagues from ever appearing on a Hall of Fame ballot, leaving only longtime players to even be eligible to one day be enshrined in Cooperstown.
Who is eligible for Cooperstown?
As mentioned, any player who has not been active as a player for at least five years is eligible for the Hall of Fame. Also, a player must have spent at least 10 seasons in the big leagues with at least a portion of those 10 seasons coming within the last 15 years.
In other words, a player must have played for 10 years and then be retired for five years to be Hall of Fame eligible.
However, some exceptions to this can be made. If a player dies while they are still active or before they have been retired for five years, they will become eligible during the next Hall of Fame election cycle, assuming at least six months have passed since the date of their death. Whichever comes first, five years after their retirement or six months after their death, is when a deceased player will become eligible for the Hall of Fame.
How many votes do you need to make the Hall of Fame?
For the Baseball Hall of Fame, members are elected based on the percentage of votes they receive rather than the number of votes. Candidates must appear on at least 75% of the ballots cast to become a member of the Hall of Fame. Both active and honorary members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BWAA) are given ballots with eligible Hall of Fame candidates every year.
Each writer may select up to 10 players on their ballot, so players that appear on at least 75% of those ballots will become Hall of Famers. Keep in mind that BWAA members must be active for at least 10 years in order to vote, so the number of voters can change from one year to the next, which is why Hall of Fame ballots are based on percentage and not total votes.
How many years can you last on the ballot?
As of 2014, players who are on the Hall of Fame ballot but don’t receive 75% of the vote can stay on the ballot for 10 years.
The previous limit was 15 years but was changed to 10 years in 2010. Keep in mind that players must receive at least 5% of the vote in order to remain on the ballot for another year. After 10 years, if a player still hasn’t reached 75% of the vote, they are removed from the Hall of Fame ballot.
What are the criteria to make the Hall of Fame?
Other than the stipulation that a player must be active in the majors for 10 years to be on the Hall of Fame ballot, there are no specific criteria for entrance into the Baseball Hall of Fame. There is no single achievement or even a series of achievements that will guarantee a player entry into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Every eligible player is dependent on the whim of the writers to decide their Hall of Fame fate.
Of course, a subjective process that’s left in the hands of BBWA members has led to occasional controversy and a difference of opinions when it comes to who is elected to the Hall of Fame and who is left out.
Voters are encouraged to take into account a player’s ability, record, character, sportsmanship, integrity, and the contributions they made to their teams as a player. However, there is no clarification on how much weight to give each of those different aspects or how to grade each aspect of a player’s resume.
In the end, the integrity of the baseball writers who vote is critical to the process. Fans must put their faith in BBWA members to be as objective and fair as possible.
When there are no other criteria for entrance into the Hall of Fame, it’s imperative that the voters take their role in baseball history seriously, which can be difficult to do because there will rarely be consensus when it comes to what players get into the Baseball Hall of Fame and what players are left out of Cooperstown.