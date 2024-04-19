Everything You Need to Know About MLB London 2024

The 2024 MLB London teams have long been announced, but now that the season has started, the countdown can begin. Playing MLB games in London began in 2019 and quickly became a smashing success. The Cubs and Cardinals played two games in London last year, and not only are there two games this year, but there will be more games in 2026 as well.
What to Know About MLB London Series in 2024
While the future of baseball in the UK is promising, let’s stay focused on the immediate future. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming games in the MLB London Series in 2024.
Who’s Playing in the London Series 2024?
The New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies are the 2024 MLB London teams. Much like the Yankees and Red Sox in 2019 and the Cubs and Cardinals last year, MLB is giving fans in London a pair of division rivals. That will certainly help to create some excitement over the games.
The Phillies, in particular, have been one of the best teams in the National League in recent years. They made a surprising run to the World Series in 2022 and reached the NLCS last year. Philly’s star-studded lineup includes players like Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and J.T. Realmuto. Harper should be well-known to fans throughout the world. He once looked destined to be one of the greatest outfielders in MLB history but has transitioned to being an everyday first baseman after a shoulder injury.
Of course, the Mets shouldn’t be overlooked either. Despite an endlessly disappointing 2023 campaign, New York’s roster is filled with talent. Pete Alonso is one of the best power hitters in baseball while Francisco Lindor is arguably the best all-around shortstop in the majors right now. The Mets also have emerging youngsters like Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty playing prominent roles.
When is the London Series 2024?
The Mets and Phillies are scheduled to play two games in London. The first game is on Saturday, June 8, at 6:10 PM local time while the next game is the following day on Sunday, June 9, at 3:10 PM local time.
Where is the MLB London Series Played?
Similar to previous London Series games, the Mets and Phillies will play at London Stadium within the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. The venue first opened in 2012 and was built to host the Olympics that summer. Since then, London Stadium has been used to host a variety of sporting events and concerts, including baseball.
When the stadium is set up for baseball, there is a capacity of roughly 66,000 fans. Each foul pole is a mere 330 feet from home plate while center field is 385 feet from home plate. In past London Series games, those dimensions have helped to produce high-scoring games.
In 2019, the Yankees and Red Sox combined for 30 runs in their first game and 20 runs in their second game. A year ago, the Cubs and Cardinals combined to score 22 runs over their two games at London Stadium.
How Much Are Tickets for London Series 2024?
Ticket prices for MLB London Series games vary based on their location. Adult ticket prices start at £54 while tickets for children are as cheap as £33.
The upper tier of the stadium is where fans can find the most affordable tickets. Meanwhile, the most expensive tickets are in the West Stand, which is located right behind where home plate is situated during baseball games at London Stadium.
By visiting Ticketmaster UK, you can see all of the tickets that are still available for both London Series games. Currently, there is a wide selection of tickets available in most sections of the stadium, including VIP packages.