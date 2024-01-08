Many of the top New York Yankees’ free agent targets in 2024 haven’t panned out as expected. The Bronx Bombers didn’t end up with Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto, which went against some of the MLB offseason predictions pundits were making heading into the winter.
Nevertheless, there are plenty of great players still available, as well as Yankees free agency rumors still circulating.
Free Agents the Yankees Should Pursue
To their credit, the Yankees pulled off trades for Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo to completely revamp their outfield. But that probably won’t be enough after such a disappointing 2023 campaign. Let’s look at some of the remaining players available who should be among the Yankees’ free-agent targets in 2024.
Tommy Pham
By adding Soto and Verdugo, the Yankees should solve most of their outfield woes from last season. But there is still room for a player like Tommy Pham. Keep in mind that Soto, Verdugo, and fourth outfielder Trent Grisham are all left-handed batters.
Pham would provide a right-handed bat to help balance New York’s outfield, especially if Verdugo ends up needing a platoon partner in left field. Also, Pham is coming off a productive 2023 season, ultimately helping the Diamondbacks reach the World Series. There is a lot he would bring to the Yankees, even as a part-time player.
Jordan Montgomery
Based on the way he’s performed since they traded him, it’s safe to say the Yankees regret parting ways with Jordan Montgomery. Luckily, they have a chance to correct that mistake by signing him as a free agent.
Montgomery was outstanding with the Cardinals and Rangers after being traded and went 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA in the playoffs last year. As a fallback option after failing to sign Yamamoto, Montgomery would be an excellent addition to New York’s rotation alongside Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Nestor Cortes.
Gio Urshela
Gio Urshela is another former Yankee who could be useful in the Bronx this season. While he doesn’t provide a ton of power, that’s not a huge need after trading for Soto.
Instead, Urshela would bring great defense and some versatility to the Yankee infield. He would play mostly third base, allowing DJ LeMahieu to move around to different positions. Urshela could even play a little shortstop if youngsters Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza don’t work out. Obviously, he wouldn’t be a major addition, but Urshela would bring value to the roster.
Jordan Hicks
The Yankees can’t afford to ignore their bullpen this offseason, which makes Jordan Hicks an obvious target. To be fair, the likes of Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle, and Ian Hamilton form a competent trio late in games. But the Yankees will surely need more depth if they plan on putting together one of the top bullpens in the big leagues.
Of course, his injury history is a concern. However, Hicks avoided the IL in 2023 and pitched to a 3.29 ERA in 65 appearances, so perhaps his injury woes are behind him. Equally important, he’s only 27, has experience as a closer, and is one of the hardest-throwing pitchers in baseball. That makes Hicks an intriguing investment opportunity for a team like the Yankees that has money to throw around.
Blake Snell
Among pitchers, Blake Snell is the best available and the pitcher the Yankees should target if they’re serious about improving their rotation. The price tag on Snell is higher than for Montgomery and some of the other rotation options that are still available. But pairing Snell with Cole at the top of the rotation would give the Yankees the two reigning Cy Young winners.
He could give the Yankees co-aces, taking a little pressure off Rodon and Cortes. If the Yankees can land Snell after already adding Soto, they would arguably have the best offseason of any team other than the Dodgers and reshape the outlook of the AL East heading into the 2024 season.