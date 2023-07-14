The sooner we get to the MLB trade deadline, the more the Marcus Stroman trade rumors in 2023 are likely to ramp up. Stroman’s contract could allow him to return to Wrigley Field in 2024.
But he’s also one of the best players available on the trade market right now. Several of the Cubs’ possible trades at the deadline could involve Stroman, so it’s a strong possibility that he’ll be dealt before the deadline.
Landing spots and latest Marcus Stroman trade rumors 2023
Assuming Stroman is traded this summer, where could he end up? Just about any team that’s in contention right now would welcome a frontline pitcher like him into their rotation. But what are the latest Marcus Stroman trade rumors in 2023 indicating about his most likely suitors?
Based on Stroman’s latest news and trade rumors from throughout baseball, let’s explore the five most likely trade destinations if the Cubs choose to trade Stroman.
Diamondbacks
Few expected the Diamondbacks to be buyers at the trade deadline, but that’s exactly what has happened with Arizona tied with the Dodgers at the top of the NL West at the all-star break. The D’Backs are surely a playoff contender, but whether they’re ready to go all-in on the kind of trade to acquire a frontline starter remains to be seen. But if they do, the Diamondbacks have enough young talent in their farm system to put together a package that will please the Cubs and entice them to send Stroman to the desert.
Perhaps more importantly, the Diamondbacks need a frontline starter. They’ve come a long way this season with Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly leading the rotation, but Arizona needs more.
Keep in mind that Kelly is currently on the IL, essentially leaving youngsters Tommy Henry and Ryne Nelson as the no. 2 and 3 starters in the rotation. It’s hard to envision the Diamondbacks being able to keep pace with the Dodgers and Giants all season if they don’t bolster their rotation. Of course, if Arizona adds Stroman and gets Kelly back to full health, the D’Backs will have a formidable trio leading the rotation.
Braves
As dominant as the Braves have been this year, they aren’t going to leave anything to chance when it comes to pursuing their second World Series title in the last three years. Clearly, Atlanta has a roster that can win a championship in 2023. The Braves also know that a pitcher like Stroman can help to put them over the top, so they figure to be keeping close tabs on the market for Stroman.
Keep in mind that Max Fried and Kyle Wright are both on the IL. Due to those injuries, the Braves have already had 13 different starting pitchers this season, creating the need to acquire a starter at the deadline, especially since they don’t know what they’ll be getting out of Fried and Wright. Granted, Spencer Strider, Bryce Elder, and Charlie Morton are all top-flight arms. But Stroman would give them another frontline starter while also solving some of their issues with regard to rotation depth.
Phillies
This year has not exactly gone according to plan for the defending National League champs. The Phillies know that their only path back to the postseason is a Wild Card spot with Atlanta running away with the division. To ensure a playoff spot and boost their chances in October, adding a frontline starter like Stroman is a sensible move for Philly.
Moreover, the Philadelphia rotation hasn’t performed as expected this year. Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler have both had down seasons by their standards while Taijuan Walker has also had some rough moments despite having 10 wins at the break. It might require a pitcher like Stroman to stabilize Philly’s rotation, giving them the depth the Phillies need to secure a playoff spot and enter October as a bonafide contender to return to the World Series.
Dodgers
When it comes to winning a championship, there is no price too high for the Dodgers. Just two years ago, they pulled off a mega-deal for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, so acquiring Stroman this summer would be a move that’s very much in their wheelhouse. With Dustin May done for the year, no guarantee that Walker Buehler returns, and now Clayton Kershaw on the IL, there are some holes to fill in the Los Angeles rotation.
The good news for the Dodgers is that Bobby Miller and Emmet Sheehan have both shined some coming up from the minors. If the Dodgers can get Kershaw healthy and keep Tony Gonsolin and Julio Urias off the IL, they may not need a frontline starter like Stroman and can focus on adding a back-end starter. On the other hand, Los Angeles tends to have a go-big-or-go-home attitude at the deadline. That could make the Dodgers a serious contender for Stroman, especially since they have the prospect capital to pull off such a trade.
Astros
We’ve seen the Astros add marquee pitchers midseason before, so it’s not surprising to see Marcus Stroman trade rumors in 2023 linking him to Houston. The Astros need to make a big splash at the deadline more than usual because they’re playing catch up in the AL West. Unlike in past years, winning the division is far from a certainty, so the Astros are going to need some help.
They’ve also been hit hard by injuries with Jose Urquidy, Lance McCullers Jr., and Luis Garcia all on the shelf. Framber Valdez has been brilliant in leading the rotation, but the Astros have had to go deep into their depth this season with no guarantee that depth will hold up. If the Astros want to make a serious run at back-to-back championships, it’s going to require an upgrade to the rotation. That will put Stroman squarely on their radar, as he and Valdez could do some serious damage in October.