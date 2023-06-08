For a team with the highest of aspirations like the New York Mets, it’s never too early to start looking at potential Mets’ trade targets in 2023.
That’s particularly true when the Mets have hovered around .500 for most of the season, failing to live up to expectations. That slow start has hindered the Mets’ playoff chances but also increased the number of Mets trade rumors prior to the trade deadline.
Mets trade targets 2023
The good news for the Mets is they have a history of making some of the most successful trade deadline deals. Just remember their trade for Yoenis Cespedes in 2015.
They also have an owner who is willing to do whatever it takes to win and a farm system that has some good trade chips. That could allow the Mets to pursue some of the best players available at the deadline. With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at some potential Mets trade targets in 2023.
Joe Kelly
For a cheap and affordable bullpen option, Joe Kelly is an obvious target for the Mets. The White Sox have been such a disaster this year that they might trade Kelly, who has a $9.5 million club option for next season. It’s debatable whether he’s worth that price.
But the veteran reliever is still missing bats, averaging over a strikeout per inning, and has a WHIP under 1.00. He’ll add to the depth in New York’s bullpen without costing an arm and leg, making him an obvious trade target.
Aroldis Chapman
Given his resurgent year in Kansas City, the Mets have to be looking at Aroldis Chapman as a possible trade target. If nothing else, the Mets should be looking to add a second lefty to their bullpen so Brooks Raley isn’t the only option.
More importantly, Chapman is having a good season, he would only be a rental, and he comes with tons of playoff experience. Obviously, that will make him a target for every contender. But Chapman surely needs to be on New York’s wishlist.
Joc Pederson
For the moment, the Giants are hanging around in the playoff picture. But if that stops being the case, Joc Pederson could be on the trade market with free agency ahead of him this summer.
While Pederson isn’t going to hit for a high average and has seen his 2023 campaign interrupted by multiple IL stints, he does possess a healthy amount of power. He also boasts nearly 200 postseason at-bats and has won two World Series rings.
If the Mets finally get tired of Daniel Vogelbach being their best DH option against right-handed pitchers, Pederson is someone they should be targeting.
Scott Barlow
With the Royals going nowhere, Scott Barlow could be a useful trade chip, even though he won’t be a free agent until after 2024.
Despite being Kansas City’s closer this year, Barlow probably wouldn’t serve in that role for the Mets. But he would give them another option late in games. He also wouldn’t cost the Mets one of their top prospects, making him an affordable and useful trade option this summer.
Daniel Bard
If the Mets want an elite, high-leverage reliever, Daniel Bard figures to be their best option. He’s been electric this year, which the Mets have learned firsthand. The Rockies have the option of keeping him for 2024 at a cost of $9.5 million, so they don’t have to move him because he won’t be a rental player.
However, the Rockies would be fools not to listen to offers. For the Mets, acquiring Bard would be a little more costly than some other relievers. But he would also help their bullpen woes this year and be a part of the equation in 2024, so he might be worth the high price.
Tyler O’Neill
After a slow start by St. Louis, the Cardinals don’t seem to be making much progress, so they could be sellers this summer. That will put Tyler O’Neill on the trade block, even with another year before he hits free agency given the depth the Cardinals have in their outfield.
Granted, O’Neill isn’t having his best season, but his past success and athleticism could make him an option for the Mets depending on how they feel about Tommy Pham and Mark Canha.
Alexis Diaz
Ever since Edwin Diaz got hurt during the WBC, his brother Alexis Diaz has been reported as one of the Mets’ trade targets in 2023. The younger Diaz brother is having an outstanding season and would fill the shoes of his brother as New York’s closer rather than the Mets leaning so heavily on Adam Ottavino and David Robertson late in games.
But even if the Reds aren’t completely out of contention, they have made progress this season. With Alexis Diaz under team control through 2027, there is no pressure on the Reds to trade him, so the Mets will have to make an offer the Reds can’t refuse if they want Edwin’s little brother.
Shohei Ohtani
Needless to say, every serious contender in baseball will covet Shohei Ohtani if the Angels fall out of contention. The Mets will surely be interested in him this offseason, but a trade for Ohtani if he’s available isn’t off the table either.
Obviously, Ohtani is an impactful player as both a pitcher and a hitter. If the Mets are confident that the rest of their roster is poised for a World Series run, they might be willing to give up the prospects required to trade for Ohtani.