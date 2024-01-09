Thus far during the MLB offseason, many of the SF Giants’ free agent targets for 2024 have not decided to come to the Bay Area. With Yoshinobu Yamamoto signing with Los Angeles and Shohei Ohtani going to the Dodgers as well, the offseason has been close to a disaster from San Francisco’s perspective. Not only have the Giants missed on some of their top targets, but the rival Dodgers have signed those players.
How Can Giants Save Their Offseason
In fairness, the Giants have signed outfielder Jung Hoo Lee and catcher Tom Murphy. They have also acquired Robbie Ray via trade, dumping Mitch Haniger and Anthony DeSclafani in the process.
There are also plenty of other SF Giants rumors swirling around, indicating that the Giants are still working to make some moves this winter. Let’s take a look at some of the remaining SF Giants free agent targets in 2024 and what San Francisco can do to salvage what has been an otherwise disappointing offseason.
Sign Shota Imanaga
The Giants may have missed out on Yamamoto, but it’s not too late to grab Shota Imanaga. Of course, Imanaga isn’t projected to be a bonafide ace like Yamamoto. But he also won’t be as expensive to sign while still improving the San Francisco rotation.
Imanaga is projected as a mid-rotation starter in the big leagues, making him a good complement to Logan Webb, Alex Cobb, and Ross Stripling. He would also be a second lefty in the rotation alongside youngster Kyle Harrison. If the Giants can make a competitive bid for Imanaga, there are plenty of reasons to believe that he’ll find San Francisco to be the best landing spot available.
Trade for Corbin Burnes
There is still every indication that the Brewers will try to trade Corbin Burnes before the season. The number of potential trade partners appears to be going down, improving San Francisco’s chances of acquiring the former Cy Young winner. Needless to say, there will still be a heavy price to pay, although the Giants have a strong enough farm system and some current MLB players to give Milwaukee an enticing offer.
Burnes would immediately give the Giants the ace they covet. Even with a solid rotation already, San Francisco knows that starting pitching will be key to the team’s success in 2024. Trading for Burnes would change the look of their rotation and perhaps give the Giants a leg up in signing him when he hits free agency.
Take a Chance on Tim Anderson
The Giants are understandably excited about Marco Luciano, but he’s far from a sure thing right now. It might be best to give the 22-year-old more seasoning in the minors, creating the need for a shortstop.
Why not take a chance on a player like Tim Anderson?
He’s surely better than he showed last season and would be willing to take a one-year deal at a reasonable price to prove himself. Such a move would give the Giants a motivated and proven shortstop in 2024 while giving Luciano another year to develop.
Sign Marcus Stroman
If the top free-agent pitchers on the market are out of San Francisco’s price range, Marcus Stroman could be the ideal fallback option. He’s not going to require as much money or years as some other pitchers but will still be a useful rotation asset in 2024.
Stroman has been durable and effective over the last several years, always pitching as if he has something to prove. That’s the kind of pitcher the Giants could use in their rotation next season.
Sign Cody Bellinger
While it might seem like a pipe dream, signing Cody Bellinger would surely salvage the offseason for the Giants. What better way to compete with the Dodgers than to sign a Los Angeles castaway? Obviously, Bellinger is going to require a long-term deal and hundreds of millions of dollars to sign.
But he’s also a former MVP who is only 28 and can play multiple positions. The Giants could certainly shift some pieces around to make room for Bellinger in either the outfield or at first base, perhaps creating some trade chips in the process. More importantly, Bellinger would give the Giants the type of power hitter they’ve been lacking in recent seasons, finally giving them someone who can anchor their lineup.