For the first time in a long time, all of the Baltimore Orioles’ trade rumors in 2023 will center around Baltimore being a buyer and not a seller.
In past years, when the Orioles have been involved in the biggest trade deadline deals, it’s meant trading away star players. But all of the latest Orioles news, not to mention Baltimore’s place in the standings, indicates the team will be looking to add pieces for the stretch run with the hopes of making the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Latest Orioles trade rumors 2023 & possible targets
But who will be the Orioles’ trade deadline targets this summer? Where do the Orioles need to improve their roster to make the playoffs and be a factor in October?
After scouring through some of the Orioles’ trade rumors in 2023, we’ve come up with a list of players Baltimore should be targeting on the trade market this summer.
Jordan Montgomery
Most of the Orioles’ trade rumors in 2023 are going to involve starting pitchers. There is no doubt that this is Baltimore’s biggest need at the moment. Specifically, the Orioles might consider adding a lefty, which will put Jordan Montgomery on their radar.
Outside of Cole Irvin, who has been terrible this year, Baltimore doesn’t have a left-handed starter. With Montgomery being a free agent this winter, St. Louis will be looking to trade him, allowing the Orioles to bring in a lefty to give their rotation more balance. Also, Montgomery is having an outstanding season and looks like a frontline starter, so he’s exactly what the Orioles need right now.
Eduardo Rodriguez
On the topic of left-handed starters, Eduardo Rodriguez might be an even better option than Montgomery. Despite having three years left on his contract with the Tigers, Rodriguez could opt out of that deal this winter and hit the open market.
After posting a 1.72 ERA in May and a 2.03 ERA in June, Rodriguez looks more and more likely to opt out of his contract, turning him into one of the leading candidates to be traded. Even with Tyler Wells and Kyle Bradish having strong seasons, Rodriguez would immediately become Baltimore’s ace if the Orioles were to trade for him. Forget about just needing a lefty, Rodriguez would be a huge addition to the Baltimore rotation and change how other teams view the Orioles and their postseason chances moving forward.
Cody Bellinger
While Baltimore’s focus will be on pitching at the deadline, if they look to add a bat, Cody Bellinger is a good option. If the Cubs remain out of the Wild Card picture, they will surely consider flipping Bellinger for prospects at the deadline.
Even if he’s not the same player he was a few years ago, Bellinger is still a former MVP and a former playoff hero who won a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020. He would also give the Orioles another option at first base and in the outfield.
He could also get some at-bats as the DH against right-handed pitchers whereas Anthony Santander has been better against righties this year. Even if he doesn’t play every day in Baltimore, Bellinger would add a lot to the Orioles for their second-half push.
Paul Blackburn
On the pitching front, Paul Blackburn is a name for the Orioles to watch closely. He didn’t make his season debut until late May and hasn’t quite hit his stride while pitching for the helpless A’s.
But he’s put together some good years in Oakland and could help bolster Baltimore’s rotation. He may not be a frontline starter but he would surely add some much-needed depth behind Wells and Bradish. He also has two more years of arbitration, so he wouldn’t be a rental player. That might make the Orioles a little less hesitant to give away prospects to acquire him compared to some of the other options on the trade market.
Liam Hendriks
If the Orioles are serious about getting to the playoffs, they’ll likely need to add bullpen help. There are plenty of options available, but Liam Hendriks might be the best one. If the White Sox don’t plan on exercising his $15 million club option for next year, he is an excellent trade candidate.
Despite going to the IL soon after returning from cancer treatments during the offseason, Hendriks should return with enough time to showcase himself before the deadline. In addition to needing more bullpen depth just like any other contending team, the Orioles would be wise to add some veteran players with postseason experience at the deadline.
Hendriks fits that description, making him one of the better bullpen arms available on the trade market this summer.
Lucas Giolito
With the rotation being Baltimore’s biggest concern, Lucas Giolito should be among the Orioles’ trade deadline targets. He’s only 28 but will be a free agent this winter, and with the White Sox experiencing a lost season, Giolito will be a hot commodity on the trade market.
The good news for the Orioles is that they have a loaded farm system that will allow them to make a competitive offer for Giolito. While Baltimore might be reluctant to give up prospects for a rental player, Giolito would immediately improve the starting rotation and potentially be a difference-maker for the Orioles down the stretch. Putting Giolito, Wells, and Bradish in the same rotation would give the Orioles a fighting chance in any playoff series this October.