With the new MLB season around the corner, now is a good time to take a close look at the top second basemen in 2024. We can tell you right off the bat that the competition among the best second basemen in 2024 is fierce. At least one or two of these players are already in consideration to be considered among the greatest second basemen in MLB history.
Ranking Best MLB Second Basemen in 2024
Of course, history will inevitably take care of itself. For now, we’re focused on the top second baseman for 2024.
That means we’re concerned only with the players at the keystone who are poised for a big season. After reading, feel free to debate, but here is our ranking of the best second basemen in 2024.
10. Bryson Stott
Despite being somewhat overlooked in the Philadelphia lineup, Bryson Stott has emerged as a quality player at the keystone. The 2023 season was his first full season in the big leagues, and he responded by batting .280 with an OPS of .748.
With nearly 50 extra-base hits during the season, he’s locked down the job at second base for the long term. Whether he’ll continue to rise up the ranks is another question, but Stott is surely a top-10 second baseman at the moment.
9. Andres Gimenez
Things have been a little up and down for Andres Gimenez over the past couple of seasons. However, the 25-year-old still has enough upside to be among the top second basemen in baseball. His impressive numbers in 2022 dropped off last season.
However, Gimenez is more than capable of bouncing back at his age. He’s also a slick fielder who has won back-to-back Gold Gloves and a Platinum Glove last year. His defense counts for something and helps to distinguish himself from the pack.
8. Gleyber Torres
It looks as though the old Gleyber Torres is coming back. Keep in mind that he’s only 27, so it’s not hard to envision him recapturing his form from the magical 2019 campaign when he had 38 homers and an OPS of .872.
Over the last two seasons, Torres has totaled 56 doubles and 49 home runs. For a player his age who’s only entering his prime right now, those are solid numbers. If he can build off of that, Torres is poised for another strong campaign in 2024.
7. Ketel Marte
After being named NLCS MVP last season while helping the Diamondbacks reach the World Series, Ketel Marte is finally getting the credit he deserves. He’s been among the second-tier of MLB second basemen for several years, and he’s still only 30.
The biggest flaw with Marte is that he’s frequently had a dip in his production after a big year. We may see a down year from Marte in 2024, especially after a short offseason for him. On the other hand, he’s capable of batting over .300 and giving Arizona an OPS of .900 or higher, so we can’t forget the upside he possesses.
6. Jose Altuve
Age has helped to knock Jose Altuve down a few pegs compared to the top second basemen in the big leagues. He’ll turn 34 in May and wasn’t an all-star last season thanks to an extended stint on the IL.
Obviously, that remains a concern for him heading into 2024. However, if Altuve is healthy, he’s capable of batting .300 and having an OPS of .900 or better. If he can do that, the Astros will surely take it.
5. Xander Bogaerts
A shakeup in the San Diego infield now has Xander Bogaerts listed among MLB’s top second basemen. Obviously, he’s getting paid like a shortstop, so the Padres may not get their money’s worth.
But Bogaerts is also a five-time Silver Slugger winner at shortstop. Despite a disappointing offensive campaign during his first year with the Padres, Bogaerts will immediately become one of the best hitting second basemen in baseball. The 31-year-old just has to get back on track with the bat while settling into a new defensive position.
4. Luis Arraez
Only one player in baseball history can claim to win batting titles in different leagues in back-to-back seasons, and that’s Luis Arraez. Of course, his power numbers will never compare to the other elite second basemen in baseball. But that’s easy to overlook for a guy who batted .354 last season and posted an OPS of .862.
The guy will only turn 27 in April, so he’s only entering his prime. If he can continue to hit .350 and keep his OPS over .800, it’s hard not to put Arraez among the top second basemen in baseball.
3. Ozzie Albies
With so many star players around him in Atlanta, it’s almost easy to overlook Ozzie Albies. However, he’s coming off arguably his best season, batting .280 with 33 homers.
Albies was an all-star in 2023 and was also named All-MLB Second-Team. If he stays healthy, the 27-year-old is more than capable of matching or exceeding last year’s production, which is a scary thought for opposing teams.
2. Marcus Semien
In two of the last three years, Marcus Semien was the All-MLB First-Team second baseman. He’s also won Silver Slugger honors in two of the last three years and is fresh off helping the Rangers win the World Series. Age is the only potential question mark for the 33-year-old.
But we’re talking about a player who’s missed 10 total games since the start of 2018. Semien is in the lineup every day and produces, which is why he’s still among the elite second basemen in baseball.
1. Mookie Betts
It looks like Mookie Betts will be the every second baseman for the Dodgers, which also means he’ll be the best second baseman in MLB this year.
We’re accustomed to seeing Betts put up MVP-caliber numbers every year and 2024 should be no different. In fact, he’s fresh off his best season since he won MVP honors in 2018. Given the talent around him, Betts will have plenty of protection and should see enough good pitches to have another big year.
Also, with his athleticism, nobody should be worried about Betts handling himself defensively, making him a well-rounded second baseman and an elite player.