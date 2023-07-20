In a welcomed change of pace for the franchise, all of the Miami Marlins trade rumors in 2023 indicate the team will be buyers and not sellers. This is a drastic change from the Marlins’ trade deadline plans most years.
However, the Marlins are legitimate playoff contenders this year, and the Marlins’ latest news and Marlins trade rumors in 2023 indicate Miami will be adding and not subtracting this year.
Marlins trade rumors 2023
In the NL East, it looks like Marlins vs Braves, although Miami is already so far back that the Marlins may have to settle for a Wild Card. The good news is the Marlins were a Wild Card in both of their previous World Series wins.
But what exactly are the Marlins trade deadline plans and who are the Marlins trade targets? Let’s dive deeper into the Marlins trade rumors in 2023 and check out some players Miami should target to help secure a playoff spot.
Joe Kelly
The Miami bullpen doesn’t need a ton of help at the deadline, but adding an extra arm or two at the deadline is never a bad idea. That should put Joe Kelly on their radar.
Despite being on the IL and having a mediocre season, Kelly should return to full health soon and get moved before the deadline. He’s a good fit for the Marlins because he’s a veteran with postseason experience but won’t need to take on a prominent role. Kelly will be there for depth and leadership, making him the perfect reliever for the Marlins to target.
Rich Hill
Even with Edward Cabrera working his way back from injury, the Marlins could use a little more depth in their rotation. Keep in mind that Eury Perez will have his innings limited, creating the need for Miami to add a back-end starter who can eat up some innings late in the year. That pitcher could be Rich Hill.
The 43-year-old is no longer a front-of-the-rotation pitcher but his experience and guidance could help an otherwise young Miami rotation. He’s also not going to come with a huge price tag, which is another reason why he’s the perfect starter for the Marlins to target at the trade deadline.
Enrique Hernandez
If nothing else, the Marlins should be in the market for a player like Enrique Hernandez. He won’t be a high-priced trade target, assuming the Red Sox are willing to trade him. More importantly, Hernandez will bring tons of versatility, giving the Marlins another option at several positions, including shortstop and center field.
With Jazz Chisholm on the IL, a veteran who’s capable of handling that position would be invaluable for Miami. Despite poor offensive numbers this season, Hernandez does bring postseason experience to the table, which is something the Marlins will need.
Randal Grichuk
The Miami outfield is a little bit of a mess right now. As mentioned Chisholm is on the IL, as is Avisail Garcia. Even if Bryan De La Cruz and Jesus Sanchez are holding it down at the corner spots, a veteran like Randal Grichuk would be a welcomed addition.
Even if his 2023 numbers are a little inflated from playing at Coors Field, Grichuk is still hitting around .300 with an OPS well over .800. That makes him a better option than any of Miami’s other center fielders, including Chisholm. Grichuk has also moved around and played all three outfield positions this season, so he’ll add some flexibility if Chisholm returns from the IL and the Marlins need Grichuk to play a corner spot sometimes, making him an excellent fit for Miami.
Adam Duvall
Another outfielder the Marlins should be monitoring is Adam Duvall. The veteran is having a career year in Boston and could fill Miami’s void in center field right away. He could also share playing time with Chisholm once the latter returns from the IL.
Duvall played briefly with the Marlins in 2021 before getting traded to Atlanta, where he gained valuable playoff experience over the last two years. That makes him a good candidate for the Marlins to reacquire for the stretch run in 2023.
Jeimer Candelario
Third base appears to be a huge need for Miami heading into the deadline. Jean Segura is having a dreadful season offensively while backup Jon Berti doesn’t provide much power. The solution to that problem could be Washington’s Jeimer Candelario.
The Nationals may not want to trade Candelario to a division rival, but they will surely be fielding offers for him. Candelario packs an offensive punch that the Marlins are missing on the left side of their infield with an OPS well over .800 this season. He’s having a career year, making him an attractive trade target for the Marlins and several other teams.
Yasmani Grandal
On paper, the Marlins and Yasmani Grandal are a perfect fit. The Cuban native went to high school and college in Miami and would surely welcome the opportunity to return to South Florida.
For the Marlins, the catching tandem of Nick Fortes and Jacob Stallings just isn’t getting the job done offensively. Miami is a team that needs to maximize its run-scoring potential as much as possible with catcher being one position that can happen. Even if Grandal isn’t having his best season, he’s still a huge upgrade over Miami’s current catchers.
Salvador Perez
If the Marlins want to shoot for the stars when it comes to catchers, Salvador Perez will be their top target. The 33-year-old is still showing plenty of power in addition to being a great backstop who will surely work well with Miami’s pitching staff.
The caveat is that he still has two years and $44 million left on his contract. He also has full no-trade rights, further complicating matters. Nevertheless, trading for Perez would be a dream scenario for the Marlins.