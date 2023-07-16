Despite some ups and downs this year, the San Francisco Giants are in the playoff race, leading to plenty of SF Giants trade rumors in 2023. While they may not be obvious candidates to pursue the best players available, with the Giants’ depth chart taking some hits, San Francisco has some obvious needs heading toward the deadline.
SF Giants trade rumors 2023 and potential targets
But who will be the Giants’ trade deadline targets this summer? There are several areas that San Francisco could look to adjust, so the list of potential Giants trade deadline targets is long.
It remains to be seen what positions the Giants view as their top priority. But based on some of the recent SF Giants trade rumors in 2023, let’s take a look at some of the trade candidates available who make the most sense for the Giants to pursue before the trade deadline.
Mark Canha
Even if the Mets aren’t bonafide sellers, Mark Canha is someone who could be available. His playing time with the Mets has shrunk with Tommy Pham playing in left field every day. That means a team like the Giants could work out a trade for him.
San Francisco already has several former Mets on the roster having good seasons, so perhaps Canha can do the same. He can play either corner outfield spot and even has some experience at first base. Canha is also familiar with the Bay Area from his days in Oakland, making him a good fit for the Giants, even if he doesn’t move the needle a ton.
Teoscar Hernandez
If the Mariners can’t get their act together, Teoscar Hernandez could become a trade target for the Giants. He smashed 15 homers during the first half of the season, providing the kind of power the Giants would love to add to their lineup. With Mitch Haniger on the IL, the Giants need an outfielder who can provide some power.
Hernandez fits that description and could play every day in the corner outfield, allowing Mike Yastrzemski to play center field every day, giving the San Francisco outfield more power and more day-to-day stability.
Tim Anderson
With Thairo Estrada sidelined until at least August, the Giants might need to find a replacement for him at second base. That has caused Tim Anderson to enter the SF Giants trade rumors in 2023. While Anderson has had an abysmal season, he’s surely capable of performing better than we’ve seen thus far.
Despite not playing a lot of second base in his career, Anderson can surely handle the position. Even after Estrada returns, Anderson will be able to provide depth up the middle and another veteran in the clubhouse, which is probably preferable for the Giants rather than sticking with rookie Casey Schmitt.
Keynan Middleton
If the Giants talk to the White Sox about Anderson, they should also discuss Keynan Middleton. Middleton started the year on a minor-league contract but has returned to the level he showcased early in his career with the Angels.
That being said, he doesn’t have the track record to cost a lot in a trade, especially since he’s only a rental player. That makes him the perfect candidate if the Giants want to add a little depth to their bullpen for the stretch run.
Michael Lorenzen
Coming off his first all-star selection and with free agency on the horizon, Michael Lorenzen figures to be a desirable trade piece this summer. With a 4.03 ERA at the break, Lorenzen isn’t a top-flight starter by any stretch.
But he will bring depth and stability to the San Francisco rotation. Plus, Lorenzen has a lot of experience pitching out of the bullpen. If the Giants ever get all of their starters healthy at the same time, they can push Lorenzen to the bullpen, making that part of their roster even stronger.
Tommy Edman
Since Tommy Edman has two more years of arbitration, the Cardinals may not be willing to part with the utility man, even if St. Louis is a clear seller at the deadline. But if the Giants want to pay a little more, Edman would be an ideal fit with Estrada sidelined.
He’s not a standout offensive player, but he has a surprising amount of power. More importantly, Edman can play multiple positions. He can handle second base until Estrada comes back and then morph into a super-utility player. Edman can back up the infield positions but has also played center field. With some injuries to the San Francisco outfield, Edman could be a valued commodity for the Giants down the stretch because of his versatility.
Yasmani Grandal
The Giants have no doubt been pleasantly surprised by the play of rookie catcher Patrick Bailey this season. He’s contributed far more offensively than they could have hoped to get. Backup Blake Sabol, another young player, has also held it down for San Francisco behind the plate. But that doesn’t mean a veteran catcher like Yasmani Grandal wouldn’t be a useful addition at the deadline.
Grandal will be a free agent this winter, so the struggling White Sox will likely look to trade him. Even if Grandal is no longer performing at an all-star level, he would give San Francisco a veteran presence behind the plate, which is never a bad thing for a team in contention.
Eduardo Rodriguez
If the Giants want to make a serious push this season, Eduardo Rodriguez should be a pitcher they target. The Giants have relied a lot on their starting rotation this year, although injuries to the rotation have held them back at times, creating the need for more depth. Of course, Rodriguez is more than depth.
The way he’s performed this season, he’s the kind of frontline pitcher who can headline San Francisco’s rotation alongside Alex Cobb. With Logan Webb, Alex Wood, and Anthony DeSclafani also capable of being mid-rotation starters or better, Rodriguez would give the Giants a formidable rotation during the second half of the season.