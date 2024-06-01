Should the Blue Jays Tear it Down in 2024?

We’re barely past Memorial Day and there are already Toronto Blue Jays trade rumors in 2024. Why is that the case? It’s because the Blue Jays are quickly becoming one of MLB’s biggest disappointments this year.
Currently, the Toronto Blue Jays record suggests that they are still alive for a Wild Card spot. But would it be better for them to tear it all down and rebuild?
How Should the Blue Jays Approach the Rest of 2024
This question is worth a closer look. Could the Blue Jays rebound and become a contender? Is it worth starting fresh in 2025 and taking another chance with their core? Should a large-scale rebuilding project begin this summer? With Blue Jays trade rumors in 2024 already starting, let’s take a closer look at where the Blue Jays stand and their options moving forward.
Can 2024 Be Salvaged?
Technically, there is plenty of time for the Blue Jays to salvage the 2024 season and make a push to reach the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons. Toronto is only a few games below .500 and less than five games out of a Wild Card spot.
But at the same time, there are only four teams in the American League with a worse run differential. The way the Blue Jays have played to this point doesn’t inspire confidence that they can play with the kind of consistency that will allow them to make the playoffs and be any kind of threat once they get there.
Should Blue Jays Run It Back in 2025?
Even if 2024 ends up being a lost cause, can’t Toronto just hit the reset button and try again in 2025? That’s also a possibility, although it may not be a great idea.
While the core of the team is under contract through next season, the Blue Jays are set to lose a few key players to free agency. Yusei Kikuchi, a reliable part of the rotation, as well as key relievers like Trevor Richards and Yimi Garcia, will be free agents this winter. Danny Jansen, the team’s primary catcher, will also be a free agent. Without a strong farm system to produce ready-made replacements, the Blue Jays would have to make a considerable investment this winter to put a contending team on the field in 2025.
How to Tear It Down
With the Blue Jays off to a poor start in 2024 with plenty of questions facing them in 2025, now might be the right time to tear it down and rebuild. That would likely begin with a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trade. While he’s yet to blossom into one of the greatest first basemen of all-time, the 25-year-old Guerrero would have huge value on the trade market, especially since he won’t be a free agent until after the 2025 season.
The same is true of Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio, Chris Bassitt, and Chad Green, who would also be valuable trade chips. In fact, there has already been Bo Bichette news in the rumor similar to Vlad Jr. It wouldn’t take much effort for the Blue Jays to trade either player and get a collection of valuable prospects in return to start rebuilding a floundering farm system.
Unfortunately, the Blue Jays haven’t reached the level they might have expected to reach with a core highlighted by Guerrero and Bichette. Some of the team’s high-priced investments like George Springer haven’t panned out either, contributing to Toronto’s failures. With Springer’s contract on the books through the 2026 season, it’ll be hard for Toronto to compete during that time, especially with Guerrero and other arbitration-eligible players set to receive a raise in 2025.
But if the Blue Jays hold a fire sale this summer, they can rebuild a little quicker. The likes of Kikuchi, Garcia, and Jansen will be valuable rental players on the trade market while Guerrero, Bichette, Bassitt, and others could command more because they are under contract through 2025. Unfortunately, trying to play both sides isn’t going to be an effective strategy in a loaded AL East. Therefore, the Blue Jays need to seriously consider tearing it all down and starting over as soon as possible.