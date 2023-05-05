There are a plethora of ways to get you going if you’re a baseball fan. One of the best ways is to look for the famous baseball quotes of all time. These quotes from different MLB players, coaches, and managers can inspire you to keep getting better and push forward.
Famous baseball quotes
Apart from giving you motivation, famous baseball quotes can give you more wisdom about the game and life in general. These quotes teach us the importance of hard work, perseverance, and teamwork. There’s no better teacher than the greatest MLB players and coaches themselves.
Most of the famous MLB quotes came from the greatest players of all time such as Babe Ruth and Yogi Berra. Apart from these legendary players, the list features the best baseball quotes from other prominent names in the league. There’s no shortage of these quotes and sayings since the MLB has a lot of historic baseball moments. Interviews alone from these legends give us a lot of great baseball quotes to listen to and follow.
Here are 50 famous MLB quotes of all time…
Motivational MLB quotes
1. “Every day is a new opportunity. You can build on yesterday’s success or put its failures behind and start over again. That’s the way life is, with a new game every day, and that’s the way baseball is.” – Bob Feller
2. “You may not think you’re going to make it. You may want to quit. But if you keep your eye on the ball, you can accomplish anything.” – Hank Aaron
3. “That’s the beautiful thing about baseball. You can be any size and be successful.” – Andrew Benintendi
4. “If you’re not practicing, somebody else is, somewhere, and he’ll be ready to take your job.” – Brooks Robinson
5. “Never allow the circumstances of your life to become an excuse. People will allow you to do it. But I believe we have a personal obligation to make the most of the abilities we have.” – Jim Abbott
6. “Our lives are not determined by what happens to us but how we react to what happens, not by what life brings us but the attitude we bring to life.” – Wade Boggs
7. “Set your goals high, and don’t stop till you get there.” – Bo Jackson
8. “It’s not what you achieve, it’s what you overcome. That’s what defines your career.” – Carlton Fisk
9. “I feel that the most important requirement in success is learning to overcome failure. You must learn to tolerate it, but never accept it.” – Reggie Jackson
10. “A winner is somebody who goes out there every day and exhausts himself trying to get something accomplished.” – Joe Torre
11. “There may be people who have more talent than you. But there is no excuse for anyone to work harder than you do.” – Derek Jeter
Babe Ruth quotes
1. “Never allow the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game.”
2. “Every strike brings me closer to the next home run.”
3. “Yesterday’s home runs don’t win today’s games.”
4. “You just can’t beat the person who never gives up.”
5. “Baseball was, is and always will be to me the best game in the world.”
Yogi Berra quotes
1. “Love is the most important thing in the world, but baseball is pretty good, too.”
2. “Baseball is ninety percent mental. The other half is physical.”
3. “It ain’t over ’til it’s over.”
4. “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.”
5. “You can observe a lot by just watching.”
Famous baseball quotes about teamwork
1. “The way a team plays as a whole determines its success. You may have the greatest stars in the world, but if they don’t play together, the club won’t be worth a dime.” – Babe Ruth
2. “Don’t worry about your individual numbers. Worry about the team. If the team is successful, each of you will be successful, too.” – Branch Rickey
3. “Baseball is not a sport you can achieve individually.” – Curt Schilling
4. “It’s not how you start the season, it’s how you finish. If you wind up helping the team make the playoffs, that’s what you play for. You don’t play to put up your numbers, but to try to get a chance to make it to the World Series.” – Albert Pujols
5. “A team is where a boy can prove his courage on his own. A gang is where a coward goes to hide.” – Mickey Mantle
Famous quotes about the game of baseball
1. “If my uniform doesn’t get dirty, I haven’t done anything in the baseball game.” – Rickey Henderson
2. “Baseball is like church. Many attend, few understand.” – Leo Durocher
3. “No matter how good you are, you’re going to lose one-third of your games. No matter how bad you are you’re going to win one-third of your games. It’s the other third that makes the difference.” – Tommy Lasorda
4. “The greatest feeling in the world is to win a major league game. The second greatest feeling is to lose a major league game.” – Chuck Tanner
5. “Baseball is such a tough game, it really humbles you at times, you just have to try not to get too high or too low.” – Chase Utley
6. “Play this game like the 8-year-old you used to be, dreaming to play in the show. Heart, passion, and fire! Remember where you came from.” – Bryce Harper
7. “Baseball is like a poker game. Nobody wants to quit when he’s losing; nobody wants you to quit when you’re ahead.” – Jackie Robinson
8. “Pitching is the art of instilling fear.” – Sandy Koufax
9. “There are three types of baseball players: those who make it happen, those who watch it happen, and those who wonder what happened.” – Tommy Lasorda
Famous baseball quotes from books and movies
1. “You may glory in a team triumphant, but you fall in love with a team in defeat. Losing after great striving is the story of a man, who was born to sorrow, whose sweetest songs tell of saddest thought, and who, if he is a hero, does nothing in life as becomingly as leaving it.” – Roger Kahn, Boys of Summer
2. “How can you not be romantic about baseball?” – Billy Beane, Moneyball
3. “All I know is when we win a game, it’s a team win. When we lose a game, it’s a team loss.” – Coach Morris Buttermaker, The Bad News Bears
4. “Baseball is an American icon. It is the Statue of Liberty, the bald eagle, ‘In God We Trust,’ Mount Rushmore, ice cream, apple pie, hot dogs, and rally monkeys. Baseball is America.” – Victor Alexander Baltov Jr., Baseball Is America
5. “Man, this is baseball. You gotta stop thinking, just have fun.” – Benny, The Sandlot
6. “I see great things in baseball. It’s our game, the American game. It will repair our losses and be a blessing to us all.” – Walt Whitman, Bull Durham
Funny MLB quotes
1. “Baseball is the only field of endeavor where a man can succeed three times out of ten and be considered a good performer.” – Ted Williams
2. “Slump? I’m not in a slump. I’m just not hitting.” – Yogi Berra
3. “People ask me what I do in the winter when there’s no baseball. I’ll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring.” – Rogers Hornsby
4. “They give you a round bat, and they throw you a round ball, and then they tell you to hit it square.” – Willie Stargell
5. “Well, it took me 17 years to get 3,000 hits in baseball, and I did it in one afternoon on the golf course.” – Hank Aaron
6. “I’ve come to the conclusion that the two most important things in life are good friends and a good bullpen.” – Bob Lemon
7. “After Jackie Robinson, the most important black in baseball history is Reggie Jackson.” – Reggie Jackson
8. “Playing baseball for a living is like having a license to steal.” — Pete Rose
9. “The way to make coaches think you’re in shape in the spring is to get a tan.” – Whitey Ford