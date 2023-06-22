With the Vegas Golden Knights’ victory in the Stanley Cup Final putting an end to the season, it is now time to shift gears and look at the NHL offseason trade candidates 2023 has to offer.
10 NHL offseason trade candidates 2023
Although there will not be any NHL games for a while, there is plenty of excitement for fans with the NHL Draft and free agency fast approaching. In addition, we should see many moves in the next couple of months as there are tons of high-quality players available for trade in NHL this offseason.
Some of the best players available via trade have been on the trade market since the beginning of the season, while others have more recently become available as teams start questioning the direction they are headed in after a disappointing year. It will be interesting to see how the offseason unfolds and see just how many of these top trade candidates actually get moved before the start of next season.
Pierre-Luc Dubois
It seems like Pierre-Luc Dubois’ time with the Jets will not last much longer, especially after rumors came out about Dubois telling Winnipeg’s management that he is not interested in signing any type of contract extension with the team.
The soon-to-be 25-year-old center is a restricted free agent this summer and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2023-24 season. Dubois was traded to the Winnipeg Jets in 2021 after he requested a trade out of Columbus. Since then, he has reached 60 points in each of the two full seasons he has played for the Jets, notching a career-high 63 points in 2022-23.
A young talent like Dubois is not available often, so we should expect many teams to have interest if the Jets decide to trade him this offseason.
John Gibson
John Gibson has spent his entire career with the Anaheim Ducks since being drafted 39th overall in the 2011 NHL Draft.
Gibson’s numbers have not been great the last few years, but this is likely to do with playing on a rebuilding team. Gibson is currently entering the fifth year of an eight-year $51.2 million contract with the Ducks.
At 29 years old, Gibson still has plenty left in the tank. A trade could give him the fuel he needs to get back to the great goaltender he once was, while also giving him a chance to play in the postseason for the first time since 2018.
Alex DeBrincat
It is likely that Alex DeBrincat, who is just 25 years old, will be playing for his third NHL team since entering the league. He spent his first five seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks before joining the Ottawa Senators via trade during the 2022 offseason.
DeBrincat had a down year this past season, recording 66 points in 82 games played. However, that production will still certainly be good enough to grab the attention of other teams on the trade market.
DeBrincat is a restricted free agent this summer and has recently submitted a list of preferred trade destinations to the Senators.
Kevin Hayes
Kevin Hayes signed a seven-year deal with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2019, but it looks like his time with the team may soon be over.
There were several rumors surrounding Hayes during the trade deadline, and now with a new front office, it is clear that the Flyers will be making many changes to the roster.
It will be difficult to make a trade happen though, as Hayes has a 12-team no-trade clause along with an annual cap hit of just over $7.1 million for the next few years. However, if he does become available and the Flyers do retain a good chunk of his salary, there will be plenty of interest for the 31-year-old center.
Erik Karlsson
Erik Karlsson’s name has been atop of trade boards for a while now. He is one of the biggest NHL offseason trade candidates 2023 presents.
Karlsson is not getting any younger but proved this year that he has plenty left. He registered 101 points during the 2022-23 season, which was 19 points more than his previous career-best season.
It would make sense for Karlsson to be moved to a contender instead of spending the back half of his career with the rebuilding Sharks. The biggest issue will be moving his $11.5 million annual cap hit, which lasts until the end of the 2026-27 season.
Taylor Hall
The Boston Bruins looked like one of the best teams in NHL history in the regular season, but it all fell apart in the playoffs when they blew a 3-1 series lead to the Florida Panthers. To make things worse, the Bruins will have to deal with a tight salary cap this offseason, which could mean the end of Taylor Hall in Boston.
Hall has a $6 million cap hit for the next two seasons, making him a good choice to move to clear up some cap space.
It will be interesting to see what a Hall trade would look like, especially since the Bruins will do everything they can to not retain any of his salary.
Connor Hellebuyck
One of the biggest NHL offseason trade candidates 2023 is Connor Hellebuyck.
At 30 years old, Hellebuyck does not want to waste any more of his great years on a team not positioned to be a Stanley Cup contender. He is currently one of the best goalies in the league, and many contenders will be calling the Jets if he becomes available.
A trade could work for both Hellebuyck and Winnipeg, as Hellebuyck would get a chance to compete for a championship, while the Jets would get some big pieces in return which could turn them back into contenders sooner rather than later.
J.T. Miller
The Vancouver Canucks could clear a bunch of salary cap space by moving J.T. Miller this offseason but will have to hurry as his no-movement clause begins on July 1.
His 82 points this season certainly did not help his trade value, especially after he had 99 points the year prior. The Canucks are not in a position where they desperately need to get rid of Miller, therefore, a trade will only take place if they get the deal they want.
Colton Parayko
After missing the playoffs, the St. Louis Blues will need to make some moves this offseason.
In order to be able to make the necessary changes, the Blues will have to clear up some cap space. That makes Colton Parayko one of the most likely movers, as he currently carries a cap hit of $6.5 million.
The biggest issue in trying to move Parayko is that he has a no-trade clause, which may lead to a trade involving another Blues defenseman instead.
Anthony Mantha
Anthony Mantha is one final name to look at for a possible trade this offseason. The 28-year-old winger has one year left on his four-year $22.8 million contract he signed back in 2020.
His time with the Washington Capitals has not lived up to expectations. Mantha collected just 27 points during the 2022-23 campaign and has had trouble staying healthy.
With the Capitals letting teams know of their desire to trade him, expect Mantha to be playing elsewhere come next season.