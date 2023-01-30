With the trade deadline fast approaching, it is time to look at some of the biggest, boldest, and most compelling NHL trade deadline predictions in 2023. There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the latest NHL trade rumors as there is a lot of talent up for grabs at the deadline.
10 NHL trade deadline predictions in 2023
With many great players on the trading block this season, playoff contenders will have to decide how much they are willing to give up for a chance to improve their Stanley Cup odds. No team sets out to make one of the worst NHL trades ever, but when teams are desperate for an upgrade, they can sometimes make some poor decisions.
A lot of the big names available are carrying big cap hits and are heading toward the end of their careers. Which teams will take the risk in hoping these veteran stars have one more playoff run left in them, and which teams will come away with the biggest haul?
Blackhawks move Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews
Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane’s time in Chicago is coming to an end.
The two led the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cups during their tenure but will likely be playing elsewhere by the start of the postseason. Both players have no-movement clauses in their contracts, although they will most likely waive them for a chance to contribute to a Stanley Cup contender.
With their playoff experience, Toews and Kane can bring a kind of veteran presence that most players will never have. It will be interesting to see which of the two gets the Blackhawks the best return.
Maple Leafs add a forward
With the Boston Bruins likely to add another piece or two at the deadline, the Maple Leafs should follow suit to make sure they have enough forward depth come playoff time.
There are a lot of big-name forwards available, as Toronto will need to improve its third line if they want to keep up with the top teams.
The candidates that make the most sense for the Maple Leafs to go after are Max Domi, Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan O’Reilly, and Vladimir Tarasenko.
Bo Horvat goes to an Eastern Conference contender
There is no debate that Bo Horvat is one of the best players available at the trade deadline.
I believe that there are two teams that have a great chance of landing Horvat, and they both happen to be at the top of the standings in the Eastern Conference. The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes are the two teams I am eyeing to go after the 27-year-old center. Both teams are in win-now mode and will become the Stanley Cup favorite if they are able to acquire Horvat.
I would lean more toward the Bruins as the team with the best chance of getting him. They are in the market for a top-six forward and Horvat would fit perfectly on that star-studded roster.
The Coyotes will get the biggest return at the deadline
The Arizona Coyotes have the most coveted piece available at the trade deadline, and they know it.
Jakob Chychrun is a 24-year-old left-shot defenseman with star potential. Since returning from injury at the end of November, he has had 23 points in his first 28 games. I expect many teams to be calling the Coyotes, and one team will give up a fortune to get him.
There are many possible NHL trade proposals for Chychrun since there are at least 10 teams interested, but the most likely outcome is that Arizona will walk away with multiple first-round picks and a prospect.
Brock Boeser remains with the Canucks
The latest NHL trade rumors suggest that Brock Boeser may soon be out the door, but I believe he will remain with the Vancouver Canucks beyond the trade deadline.
Boeser carries a cap hit of $6.65 million through the 2024-25 season, which is the main reason why I think a deal will not happen. Boeser did not have a great season last year and does not carry a ton of value currently.
It would take a lot between now and the deadline to make a deal happen, as I see playoff contenders looking elsewhere for a key piece.
A Canadian team will land Erik Karlsson if he is dealt
Before the season began, Erik Karlsson’s contract looked impossible to deal away. Now, there are many teams interested in one of the highest-paid players in the league.
Although Karlsson is under contract for a cap hit of $11.5 million each year through the 2026-27 season, the San Jose Sharks are near the bottom of the standings and looking to move the 32-year-old defenseman. The two teams that I think have the best shot of landing him are the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Oilers make the most sense, as they are under a lot of pressure to make the playoffs this season. Karlsson would likely waive his no-movement clause for a chance to play with Connor McDavid.
Ducks will be big sellers at the deadline
With the Ducks having one of the worst records in the league, this is one of my most confident NHL trade deadline predictions in 2023.
The Anaheim Ducks have a lot of tradeable players on their roster. John Klingberg is the most obvious choice, and Anaheim will do all they can to get a first-round pick for him.
Other Ducks players likely on the move include Kevin Shattenkirk, Adam Henrique, and Dmitry Kulikov.
A team will pay up big for Vladislav Gavrikov
It is no secret that Vladislav Gavrikov is one of the most heavily targeted trade candidates at this year’s deadline.
The Columbus Blue Jackets hope to sign the 27-year-old defenseman to a new contract, as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent. With the Blue Jackets at the bottom of the standings, I believe the most likely outcome is that Columbus moves him before the deadline.
The price tag will be high for Gavrikov, but with more than a quarter of teams interested in him, I believe a team will pay up big to get him. It will take at least a first-round pick and another pick or prospect to get him, if not more.
The Capitals will go all in
As long as Alex Ovechkin is on the Washington Capitals, the team will do everything it takes to be competitive.
There are a lot of possible NHL trade proposals for the Capitals, particularly involving the best players available at the deadline. With a lot of upcoming free agents on the current roster, Washington has the pieces to go for a big target.
Some of the names that I have on my radar for the Capitals to go after are Bo Horvat, Erik Karlsson, and Brock Boeser.
Coyotes trade Shayne Gostisbehere
Shayne Gostisbehere is a sneaky good trade candidate for a playoff-contending team.
The Arizona Coyotes are not a good hockey team, so it does not make sense to keep Gostisbehere beyond the trade deadline. The 29-year-old defenseman’s value is high right now, therefore Arizona would be foolish not to capitalize on that with him entering free agency after the season.
A trade would be a win-win situation. The Coyotes would get future assets while getting worse in the short term for a chance at Connor Bedard. On the other hand, Gostisbehere would get a chance to play playoff hockey for the first time since 2020.