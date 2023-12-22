We’re just a couple of days away from the 2023 NBA Christmas Day. The tradition states that you must stay in front of your TV for hours, eating leftovers, napping every now and then, and watching a full slate of top-notch NBA action, and this year won’t be the exception to that rule. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the schedule and storylines for the upcoming edition.
Bucks vs Knicks: ‘Freak Time’ visits the Mecca
Our NBA Xmas Day schedule starts with what could seem like the ‘weakest’ game of the slate, but that’s not the case at all. We’ll get a glimpse of Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, and Julius Randle looking to prove that they can hold their own against the top-notch duo in the Eastern Conference.
Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo continue to put up elite numbers, although their team has kind of struggled this season, especially defensively. There’s no better time to turn things around than Christmas and no better place to do it than the legendary Madison Square Garden.
Warriors vs Nuggets: The champs make a statement
The Golden State Warriors have struggled mightily this season. Also, the fact that Draymond Green is likely going to be suspended for his game kind of waters it down, but Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have a tendency to go berserk under the brightest lights.
The reigning NBA champions Denver Nuggets continue to be overlooked, but they’re still the team to beat in the Western Conference. We expect them to make the most of this nationally-televised game to remind everybody why they’re the reigning champs.
Celtics vs Lakers: A never-ending rivalry
Two of the greatest small forwards in NBA history will square off for yet another edition of the NBA’s most heated rivalry. Jayson Tatum has already taken another step forward in his development and is playing at an MVP-caliber level for the league-leading Boston Celtics.
But LeBron James keeps making history every single time he sets foot on the court, and we’ve already seen him thrive in Christmas games way too many times. The Los Angeles Lakers are nowhere near the Celtics right now, but rivalry games are always a toss-up, especially on Christmas.
76ers vs Heat: A clash in styles
The Miami Heat are fresh off a trip to the NBA Finals, but they don’t look like that kind of team anymore. Even so, Erik Spoelstra, Jimmy Butler, and their team know how to take a major leap forward when need be, and you can never count them out against anybody, not even against championship contenders.
Even so, they’re going to have a tough time keeping up with the Philadelphia 76ers’ scoring prowess, especially if they don’t have Bam Adebayo out there trying to bruise and slow Joel Embiid down. The Sixers are a tier above them right now, and they would love to have a chance to prove that on national television.
Mavericks vs Suns: Doncic and Booker meet again
The Dallas Mavericks might not have Kyrie Irving for this game as he continues to nurse a foot injury, but that won’t make it any less exciting, as Luka Doncic continues to post video game-like numbers in his absence, and Jason Kidd‘s team can put up points like the best of them.
The Phoenix Suns might have Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker, but they’ve been fairly disappointing to start the season. On top of that, Doncic has shown that he knows how to get into Booker’s head, and that could be crucial for yet another edition of their brewing rivalry.